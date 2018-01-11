YouTube has officially dropped Logan Paul as a preferred ad partner and begun removing him from projects in the wake of the controversy surrounding his “Suicide Forest” video. The 22-year-old vlogger came under fire in early January for posting a YouTube video of himself allegedly discovering a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, which is known as a common suicide site.

After tweeting a statement denouncing Paul’s actions on Tuesday, YouTube said on Wednesday that it has decided to remove Paul’s channels from Google Preferred — a service that gives content creators access to top-tier advertising revenue — as well as suspend production on a YouTube original movie he was slated to appear in and pull him from season 4 of the YouTube Red series “Foursome.”

“Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: ‘That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness,'” YouTube wrote on Twitter. “We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences.”