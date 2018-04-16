Kanye West returned to Twitter this weekend after a long social media hiatus and his deluge of tweets did not disappoint longtime fans of his notorious Twitter sprees.

Never one at a loss for words or opinions, Kanye used his Twitter to emphatically sound off on everything from upcoming fashion designs for his Yeezy line to potential new neck tattoos that paid homage to his son, Saint.

The Saint Pablo rapper also waxed eloquent on his thoughts and feelings on consciousness, the role of capitalism in relation to art, and reminisced on his time with his former brother-in-law, NBA player Lamar Odom.

‘Ye is known for being fond of tweeting and deleting, so take a moment to read his online musings below before they’re gone.