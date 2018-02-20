Students, teachers, parents and allies around the nation are preparing to “march for their lives” next month to rally for increased gun control and school safety measures.

Less than a week ago, the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida experienced tragedy. Seventeen people — classmates and teachers — were allegedly killed by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. Cruz was armed with an AR-15 rifle that he had legally purchased, authorities said.

But rather than wait for lawmakers to make a change, the survivors of the shooting are taking matters into their own hands – organizing, and taking action. From their parents’ living rooms, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are planning a march on Washington, D.C. called March for Our Lives.

“We can’t ignore the issues of gun control that this tragedy raises,” one of the high school organizers Cameron Kasky wrote in an op-ed for CNN. “And so, I’m asking — no, demanding — we take action now.”

When is March For Our Lives?

March for Our Lives is taking place on March 24, 2018. The website has not yet specified a time.

Where is March For Our Lives?

March For Our Lives has a central march in Washington, D.C.

Where else is March For Our Lives planned?

Much like the Women’s March or the March for Science, satellite marches are popping up around the globe, including Denver, Colorado, according to the March For Our Lives Facebook group.

The organizers are encouraging satellite march organizers to send in screenshots of their event pages to be reposted on the official Facebook group. Thus far, according to screenshots posted, there are marches being planned for Los Angeles; Chicago; Miami; Las Vegas; Springfield, Missouri; San Francisco; Dallas; New York City; Birmingham, Alabama; West Palm Beach, Florida; Boise, Idaho; Liverpool, England; and more. You can see if your city has a march here.

Are the marches Republican or Democrat?

While issues around gun control often fall along party lines, the student organizers goal, according to their website is school safety, which they say “is not a political issue.”

“There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing,” according to their mission statement. “The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues.”

What other protests are planned?

March for Our Lives is not the only protest being planned by students. Others include a include a March 14 school walkout organized by the Women’s March, along with the April 20 National High School Walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings.

This isn’t the first time survivors of mass shootings have organized. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America sprang up after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 students and six staff members. In 2001, Columbine survivors successfully lobbied Kmart to stop selling ammunition. In a gut-wrenching scene in Bowling for Columbine, survivors Mark Taylor and Richard Castaldo went to Kmart headquarters to show the bullets still lodged in their bodies. They said all the bullets were purchased at a local Kmart.