'You're Fired.' Here's Who Donald Trump Has Removed as President

FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday became the latest person to be fired by President Trump.

But there have been several high-profile firings during Trump's early White House tenure. These are the key officials who Trump has removed thus far:

Sally Yates

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates , an Obama appointee, was fired in January after she refused to defend Trump's controversial travel ban in court. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused her of having "betrayed the Department of Justice" and encouraged others who opposed the executive order to resign.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote in a letter at the time.

Mike Flynn

Mike Flynn was asked to resign from his post as National Security Advisor in February, amid revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of his discussions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

Craig Deare

Craig Deare, who Trump had appointed to be director of the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere division, was fired in February after criticizing the President and other top officials in a private speech.

"I don’t think that any person that is there in order to carry out the President’s agenda should be against the President’s agenda," Principal deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at the time . "It seems pretty silly that you would have somebody that’s not supportive of what you’re trying to accomplish there to carry out that very thing."

Preet Bharara

Preet Bharara was fired from his post as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in March, after he refused an order from Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeking the resignation of all 46 Obama-appointed U.S. attorneys.

"I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life," Bharara tweeted at the time.

Angella Reid

Angella Reid , the first woman to hold the post of White House chief usher, was abruptly dismissed from her position this month. The White House said her dismissal was part of the transition of staff at the start of the Trump Administration.

James Comey

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. The dismissal has elicited outrage from members of both parties , and Democrats have called for a special prosecutor to continue investigating potential links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump wrote in his letter to Comey . "I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors."