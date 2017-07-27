Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressHouse Passes Spending Bill That Includes Over $1 Billion in Border-Wall Funding
US-POLITICS-RYAN
Diet/NutritionDrinking Wine Is Linked to a Lower Risk of Diabetes
red-wine-bottle-glass-drinking-health-alcohol-motto-stock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
boysHow to Keep Donald Trump from Spreading His Toxic Masculinity to Future Generations
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017.
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017.  Tasos Katopodist—AFP/Getty Images
White House

The White House’s New Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Just Got Very Graphic

Ryan Teague Beckwith
6:33 PM ET

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci used graphic language to describe his feuds with other Trump Administration staffers in an interview Wednesday.

Speaking to the New Yorker, the former hedge-fund manager said that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had "c--k-blocked" him for six months, an apparent reference to reports that Priebus had worked to prevent him from being hired for other jobs in the White House.

He also indirectly criticized Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon while claiming that he was not interested in seeking media attention.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c--k,” he said.

Related

Reince Priebus, the Chief of Staff, and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci in the Oval Office on July 27, 2017.
White HouseThis Photo Perfectly Captures the Tension at the White House Right Now
White House
This Photo Perfectly Captures the Tension at the White House Right Now

Scaramucci has been publicly feuding with Priebus in recent days, speciously accusing him of leaking a publicly available financial disclosure form and calling into CNN to dress him down.

Read More: A Brief History of Cursing in American Politics

In the interview, Scaramucci also called Priebus "a f-cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

Scaramucci addressed the interview on Twitter Thursday evening, saying "I sometimes use colorful language."

President Trump faced criticism for his use of swear words on the campaign trail, leading to a memorable ad from a super PAC backing former Republican rival Jeb Bush.

Trump later vowed not to use "foul language" on the campaign trail.

Since his election, Democratic officials have also increasingly taken up the cursing habit, with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez saying that Trump "doesn't give a s--t about health care" and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand saying if lawmakers aren't helping people "we should go the f--k home."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME