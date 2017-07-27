The White House’s New Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Just Got Very Graphic

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017. Tasos Katopodist—AFP/Getty Images

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci used graphic language to describe his feuds with other Trump Administration staffers in an interview Wednesday.

Speaking to the New Yorker , the former hedge-fund manager said that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had "c--k-blocked" him for six months, an apparent reference to reports that Priebus had worked to prevent him from being hired for other jobs in the White House.

He also indirectly criticized Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon while claiming that he was not interested in seeking media attention.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c--k,” he said.

Scaramucci has been publicly feuding with Priebus in recent days, speciously accusing him of leaking a publicly available financial disclosure form and calling into CNN to dress him down.

In the interview, Scaramucci also called Priebus "a f-cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

Scaramucci addressed the interview on Twitter Thursday evening, saying "I sometimes use colorful language."

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA - Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

President Trump faced criticism for his use of swear words on the campaign trail, leading to a memorable ad from a super PAC backing former Republican rival Jeb Bush.

Trump later vowed not to use "foul language" on the campaign trail.

Since his election, Democratic officials have also increasingly taken up the cursing habit , with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez saying that Trump "doesn't give a s--t about health care" and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand saying if lawmakers aren't helping people "we should go the f--k home."