Politics
Search
Sign In
CrimeThe History Behind the Law That Created a Registry of Sex Offenders
The Los Angeles County Fair starts today in Pomona. Pic shows a booth set for fairgoers to check on
Video GamesBest Video Games of 2017 So Far
video-games-lead
FranceParis Mayor Backtracks After Calling for Black Feminist Festival to Be Banned
Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg Unveils Startup Garage
celebritiesRobert De Niro Says the U.S. Has Turned Into 'a Tragic Dumbass Comedy'
Executive producer/actor Robert De Niro of the film 'The Wizard of Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
Memorial Day
Donald Trump in Arlington, Va., on May 29, 2017. Olivier Douliery—AP
White House

President Trump's Communications Director Mike Dubke Has Resigned

Aric Jenkins
8:19 AM ET

Mike Dubke has resigned after just under three month as President Donald Trump's communications director, according to multiple reports.

Dubke submitted his resignation on May 18 and offered to keep his post until Trump concluded his first foreign trip, according to a report from Axios. The President accepted Dubke's resignation "immediately," Dubke reportedly told Politico.

When asked to confirm news of Dubke's resignation on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, Counselor Kellyanne Conway said: "What I will say is that he has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the President's international trip."

Dubke's departure comes amid reports that Trump is considering a staff shakeup at the White House as concern over the ongoing Russia probe that is investigating possible ties to the Trump Administration continues to linger.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME