Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseKelly Tries to Impose Order at the White House
President Trump Meets With Cyber Security Experts At White House
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Missandei Just Had the Best Reaction to That Jon Snow-Daenerys Targaryen Meeting
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsWhat Donald Trump Mocking Reince Priebus Reveals About His Presidency
Donald Trump Arrives In West Palm Beach For Presidents Day Weekend
White House

These Are the People With the Shortest Tenures in President Trump's Administration

Katie Reilly
5:45 PM ET

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was fired Monday, becoming the latest casualty in a series of staff changes and firings within President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump has repeatedly denied reports of dysfunction within the White House. "No WH chaos!" he tweeted Monday morning. But the White House has proven to be a revolving door for top aides in recent weeks.

Here are the notable people who have served abbreviated tenures under Trump:

Anthony Scaramucci

The former hedge fund executive was fired Monday, weeks ahead of his scheduled Aug. 15 start date as White House Communications Director. His firing came just 10 days after it was announced that he would fill the post left vacant by Mike Dubke.

" Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Reince Priebus

Priebus, Trump's first White House chief of staff, was ousted on Friday and replaced with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

His departure came amid setbacks to Trump's agenda, including the failure in the Senate of the Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Priebus also clashed with the newly appointed Scaramucci, who described their feud in graphic language in an interview with the New Yorker last week.

Sean Spicer

Spicer resigned abruptly earlier this month because of disagreements with Trump's decision to hire Scaramucci, whose appointment was controversial among top White House staffers.

Walter Shaub Jr.

Related

President Trump Meets With Cyber Security Experts At White House
White HouseKelly Tries to Impose Order at the White House
White House
Kelly Tries to Impose Order at the White House

Shaub resigned as director of the Office of Government Ethics in July after clashing repeatedly with the White House. He joined the department in 2006 under George W. Bush and became director in 2013 under Barack Obama.

Shaub often criticized conflicts of interest within the Trump Administration, including Trump's decision not to fully divest from his business and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's clothing line.

Mike Dubke

Dubke resigned as White House communications director in May, after serving for just three months in the post. His departure came amid reports of a staff shakeup in the White House. In his absence, Spicer acted as both communications director and press secretary.

James Comey

Trump fired the former FBI Director in May, initially citing Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. Trump also accused Comey of losing support within the FBI.

"Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey said when he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June.

Trump has also linked his decision to fire Comey with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story," Trump said in an interview in May. "It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

Mike Flynn

Mike Flynn was asked to resign from his post as National Security Advisor in February, after he was found to have misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

Sally Yates

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was an Obama appointee, was fired in January after she questioned the constitutionality of Trump's immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME