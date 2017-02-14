TelevisionWatch How the Real Sean Spicer Compares to Saturday Night Live's Parody
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Alec Baldwin" Episode 1718 -- Pictured: Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference Cold Open" on February 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
energyPresident Trump's Energy Policy Remains a Work in Progress
donald trump keystone executive order
celebritiesWatch NASA Nerd Pharrell Williams Explain His Lifelong Love of Space
89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals
InternetThe Internet Is Losing It Over This Vintage Photo of Harry Potter's Lookalike
PHOTOGRAPHS TO BE USED SOLELY FOR ADVERTISING, PROMOTION, PUBLICITY OR REVIEWS OF THIS SPECIFIC MOTION PICTURE AND TO REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE STUDIO. NOT FOR SALE OR REDISTRIBUTION
White House

White House: President Trump Fired Michael Flynn

Zeke J Miller
6:58 PM UTC

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Tuesday that President Trump asked former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn for his resignation Monday, rather than the letter being offered of Flynn's own volition.

Just over 13 hours after the first major shakeup in the Trump White House, Spicer sought to clarify the nature of Flynn's departure after a senior Administration official suggested to reporters that Trump was inclined to keep Flynn in the position.

Speaking in the White House press briefing room, Spicer said that Trump and others in the Administration had lost faith in Flynn after he misled Vice President Mike Pence on whether he had discussed Russian sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Spicer said the decision to fire Flynn was “not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue."

Spicer also confirmed that the Department of Justice notified White House Counsel Don McGahn on Jan. 26 about discrepancies between Flynn's public comments about his calls with the ambassador and U.S. intercepts. Spicer said Trump and senior aides were briefed by McGahn immediate after the notification, and that Trump immediately directed an investigation into his top national security aide. That investigation included an "exhaustive and extensive questioning of Gen. Flynn" which was concluded in several days.

Spicer added that Trump instinctively believed Flynn had not broken any laws because speaking with foreign leaders was among his job responsibilities. McGahn and is office, Spicer said, quickly determined that Flynn's actions were not illegal, but raised questions about his trustworthiness.

"It was an evolving and eroding process," said of determining Flynn's trustworthiness in the White House. Spicer suggested that other issues also led to Flynn's ouster, “It was this and a series of issues," he told reporters. Flynn was blamed inside the White House for failing to adequately brief the President on the reorganization of the National Security Council, and had been criticized for his management of the NSC.

Spicer said Trump was "absolutely not" involved in Flynn's decision to bring up sanctions with the ambassador but added that trump "had no problem" with it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME