Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesThe Original Wonder Woman Wants 'Thuggish' James Cameron to 'Stop Dissing' the Reboot
LYNDA CARTER
2018 electionThe Donald Trump Era Could Send Moderate Republicans Running for the Exits
President Trump Delivers Remarks On Tax Reform
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
space travelElon Musk Just Revealed More About His Plan to Colonize Mars
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in Hawthorne
US-POLITICS-AVIATION-PROBE
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends a press conference about influenza prevention for the upcoming flu season at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 28, 2017. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
White House

Tom Price Isn’t Actually Paying the Full Cost of Those Private Plane Rides That Had Trump Open to Firing Him

Nash Jenkins
8:32 AM ET

Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price apologized Thursday for using taxpayer dollars to fund his work trips on private jets. "I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer," he said, pledging to stop taking charter flights — and to reimburse the Treasury Department for the cost of his past trips.

But here's the thing: The amount he's pledged to pay — $51,887.31, according NPR and other news outlets — appears to be a mere fraction of the total sum he cost taxpayers. Politico reported Thursday that Price's many private jet trips this year — several to places as far-flung as Ho Chi Minh City and Beijing — have racked up a tab of more than $1 million since May.

Back in June, Price, a former congressman from Georgia who earned a reputation as a budget hawk, spoke out in favor of a budget for the Department of Health and Human Services that would slash its annual travel funding by about 15%.

The news accounts of Price's private jet habit have reportedly infuriated President Donald Trump. Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he was "not happy" with Price. When asked if Price's job was on the line, Trump simply said "we'll see."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME