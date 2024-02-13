When you’re in the mood for love, these are the best romantic comedies to Netflix and chill with.

Spend your night revisiting the Julia Roberts classic My Best Friend’s Wedding or take a chance on something new like Randall Park’s 2023 directorial debut Shortcomings. Fall in love with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in the action-packed The Lovebirds or make Gabrielle Union’s The Perfect Find your perfect movie night match.

This list features 33 films currently streaming on Netflix that show love in all its many-splendored forms, from across the decades, in a range of languages, with protagonists of varying ages, and some even in animated fashion. But, from It’s Complicated to Nappily Ever After, it’s the humor that makes these lovey-dovey movies stand out.

Here are the best rom-coms on Netflix right now.

Plus One (2019)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s Maya Erskine and The Boys’ Jack Quaid star in this provocative indie rom-com as single besties and frequent wedding dates who realize the hard way that they may be more than just friends.

13 Going On 30 (2004)

After a disastrous 13th birthday party, Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wakes up to discover that she’s now 30 years old and doesn’t necessarily like the person she’s become. It’s only once she reconnects with her childhood best friend (played by Mark Ruffalo) that she starts to get back to herself.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Jules (Julia Roberts) learns that her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney), with whom she had a marriage pact, is getting married to a woman nine years his junior (Cameron Diaz). So she sets out to sabotage his wedding in this sharp ‘90s rom-com about learning to let go.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Lara Jane Covey (Lana Condor) spends most of her time writing secret love letters to her crushes, never expecting to actually send them. When those notes end up in the hands of those boys she’s loved, she enlists Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), the most popular guy in school and a letter recipient, to pretend to be her boyfriend in this delightful adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the same name.

Long Shot (2019)

Scruffy journalist Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is hired to be the speechwriter for presidential hopeful and his former childhood babysitter and crush Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron). Sparks begin to fly between the two, who couldn’t be more different, but can this odd couple survive the scrutiny of a political campaign?

Shortcomings (2023)

After breaking up with his long-time girlfriend, Ben (Justin H. Min) embarks on a journey of self-discovery through dating in Randall Park’s charming directorial debut.

Set It Up (2018)

To get some much-deserved time off, overworked and underpaid assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Anyone But You’s Glen Powell) team up to play matchmaker for their truly miserable high-powered bosses (played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) in this amusing throwback.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Ali Wong and Randall Park star in this laugh-out-loud comedy about two former childhood friends who find themselves falling in love, whether they want to admit it or not.

It’s Complicated (2009)

The title of Nancy Meyers’ mature rom-com refers to the relationship status of her protagonist Jane (Meryl Streep), a divorced baker who finds herself caught between two men: her cad of an ex-husband (Alec Baldwin) and her nerdy architect (Steve Martin). Being caught in the love triangle of her own making forces her to put her needs first and decide what it is she really wants from life—perhaps for the first time ever.

The Half of It (2020)

The shy and introverted Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) has a way with words, so she readily agrees when her high school’s football star Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) asks her to write his crush Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) a love letter for him. The only problem is, she has feelings for Aster, too, in Alice Wu’s tender teen take on Cyrano de Bergerac.

The Perfect Find (2023)

After ending a long relationship, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) finds herself back on the market. Following some truly horrible first dates, the 40-year-old meets Eric (Keith Powers), a kind and talented videographer who seems too good to be true. And he might be: her new love is not only 15 years her junior, but he’s also the son of her new boss and longtime frenemy (played by Suits’ Gina Torres).

The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

Everybody loves Jessica James (played by Shrinking star Jessica Williams), but the charismatic playwright is having trouble finding Mr. Right—who may or may not be Bridesmaids’ charming Chris O’Dowd—in this whimsical rom-com that encourages women not to sell themselves short.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Following a brief stay in a mental health facility for bipolar disorder, Pat (Bradley Cooper) is hellbent on doing whatever it takes to win his ex-wife back. That includes entering a dance contest with his eccentric neighbor Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence, who won an Oscar for her performance), a young widow who is battling her own demons in David O. Russell’s gut-wrenching rom-com about depression, isolation, and finding true companionship.

She’s The Man (2006)

Viola Hastings (Amanda Bynes) wants to play soccer so badly that she’s willing to pose as her twin brother in order to join the boys team. She gets pretty good at being one of the guys, offering her none-the-wiser teammates tips on how to be a better boyfriend. But once she develops a crush on her roommate Duke (Channing Tatum) she wonders if hiding her true identity is really worth it in this witty teen comedy of errors inspired by William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) is dating Claire (Madeline Weinstein), but his feelings for Elliot (Antonio Marziale) have him questioning his sexuality in this rom-com that nails the awkwardness of teenage self-discovery.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

To honor her mother’s dying wish, eight-year-old Anjali (Saba Saeed) sets out to reunite her father (Shah Rukh Khan) with his college best friend in this big-hearted Bollywood musical that proves it’s never too late to let someone know you love them.

Nappily Ever After (2018)

With a successful boyfriend, a high-powered advertising job, and her long straightened hair, Violet (Sanaa Lathan) believes she is the picture of perfection. But when things in her life start to go awry, she wonders if she’s wrapped up too much of her self-worth in her hair in this modern fairytale about falling in love with your authentic self.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

After breaking up with her boyfriend, Type-A travel industry exec Amanda (Rachael Leigh Cook) jets off to Vietnam to take her mind off of things. Once there, she meets a sensitive tour guide named Sinh (Scott Ly) who encourages her to throw away the guidebook and trust her instincts. When her ex (Ben Feldman) shows up to apologize, she is forced to decide whether she wants to go back to her old life or imagine a brand new one.

Entergalactic (2022)

The beautifully animated visual companion to Kid Cudi’s 2022 album of the same name tells the story of visual artist Jabari (Cudi) and photographer Meadow (Jessica Williams) falling in love in New York City. Think a truly cosmic When Harry Met Sally.

Someone Great (2019)

Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) just landed her dream job in California, but she doesn’t feel much like celebrating after her boyfriend of nine years breaks up with her. Luckily, her two best friends (played by DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow) are there to help her let loose and find some closure in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s delightful directorial debut.

The Lovebirds (2020)

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani go from lovebirds to possible jail birds in Michael Showalter’s action-packed rom-com about a couple who, in the midst of breaking up, find themselves the unwitting accessories to a murder. Now they have to solve the crime in order to save themselves—that’s if they can manage not to kill each other first.

Crazy About Her (2021)

A one-night stand leads Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) on a wild goose chase to find Carla (Susana Abaitua), who he believes is the girl of his dreams. When he discovers she is a patient at a mental health center, he has himself committed in this offbeat Spanish rom-com that handles mental illness with empathy and care.

Happy Anniversary (2018)

For fans of 500 Days of Summer: an inventive rom-com starring Ben Schwartz and Noël Wells as a couple who spend their third anniversary reassessing the best and worst moments of their past in order to decide whether they have a future together.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is a bashful boy who only speaks through his poetry. Yuki, a.k.a. Smile, is a social media influencer who dons a mask in order to hide her braces. A missing record brings these loners together in this quirky anime film about learning to communicate.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

On the eve of her wedding, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) tries to find her biological father without her mom Donna (Meryl Streep, having more fun than ever) knowing. So imagine Donna’s surprise when the three exes she hasn’t seen in decades—played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård—show up out of the blue in this warmhearted musical set to ABBA’s greatest hits.

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Whether or not you know about Prague, it’s hard not to relate to Noah Baumbach’s wry Gen X rom-com about a group of aimless, but articulate college graduates (played by Josh Hamilton, Chris Eigeman, and Parker Posey) trying to find someone they can commit to.

Wedding Season (2022)

Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) are tired of being set up on blind dates by their parents, who just want them to get married already. To get them off their backs, they pretend to be in a relationship that will span the length of the busy summer wedding season. But when the two find themselves really falling for each other, they must decide whether it’s just a fling or something more serious.

Duck Butter (2018)

Nima (Alia Shawkat) and Sergio (Laia Costa) meet at a bar and end up going home together. They hit it off and quickly decide they don’t want the night to end. In hopes of speeding up the dating process, they spend the next 24 hours getting to know each other in this intense indie romance about what it means to really commit to someone.

Tramps (2016)

When a down-on-his-luck chef (played by Callum Turner) delivers a mysterious briefcase to the wrong person, he and his getaway driver (Grace Van Patten) must team up to fix his mistake and save their lives in this tense indie that is Before Sunrise meets Good Time.

The House Bunny (2008)

After getting kicked out of the Playboy Mansion, former Playmate Shelley (Anna Faris) becomes the house mother of a struggling sorority full of socially awkward girls (played by Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, and Katharine McPhee). She teaches the co-eds the art of seduction in hopes of raising their self-esteem. But when her tricks don’t seem to work on her new crush (played by Colin Hanks), she finds herself worrying that she’s nothing more than a pretty face in this rom-com from the writers behind Legally Blonde.

Look Both Ways (2022)

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart stars in this Sliding Doors-esque rom-com about a young woman who finds herself wondering what her life would have been if she didn’t get pregnant when she was a senior in college.

Out of My League (2020)

Marta (Ludovica Francesconi) has a severe form of cystic fibrosis and knows that she may not have much time left. She decides to shoot her shot with a gorgeous stranger she’s been lightly stalking. But when he falls for her, she has to decide whether it's really worth continuing this love affair. Fans of The Fault In Our Stars will appreciate this Italian rom-com sure to make you reach for the tissues.

She’s All That (1999)

After the most popular boy in school (played by Freddie Prinze Jr.) is unceremoniously dumped, he makes a bet that he can turn any girl into the prom queen—even awkward art student Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook, in her breakout role and second appearance on this list). I bet you won’t be able to get “Kiss Me” out of your head after watching this silly, but sweet teen classic inspired by Pygmalion.

