More than 400 guests—including actors, scientists, advocates, and musicians—gathered for the 2024 TIME100 Gala at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday for a ceremony recognizing this year’s TIME100 honorees. The star-studded night brought together a wide range of influential figures, from singer-songwriter Dua Lipa to actor Colman Domingo to journalist and author E. Jean Carroll.

Four honorees, including Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, delivered toasts spotlighting people and causes significant to them.

The event got underway with TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs shouting out the accomplishments of a few of the evening’s attendees, from the “empathetic” comedy of writer Alex Edelman to the eye-opening work of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity founding director Rachel Hardeman.

From there, TIME100 Icon and host Taraji P. Henson introduced the first toaster of the night, actor and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Maya Rudolph

For the first toast of the night, Rudolph, who’s currently starring in Apple TV’s original series Loot, shouted out Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter. For Rudolph, the album was outstanding, not just because it came from Beyoncé, who she considers “one of the greatest living performers of our time,” but because the album boldly challenged conventions when it comes to race, genre, and categorization.

“People will try to categorize you and tell you who you think you are, which is something that I know very well,” she said. “But when you know who you are, you are free.”

Patrick Mahomes

After winning his third Super Bowl in six years as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes used his time on the 2024 TIME100 Gala stage to highlight the long-overdue moment that women’s sports are having, crediting stars like stars like A'ja Wilson and Coco Gauff for their rise in popularity.

“The talent, the narratives, the personalities—women’s sports has it all. And I think people are finally starting to figure that out,” he said. “We all need to keep investing in the women’s game—with our attention, with our media, and with our wallets. Because this isn’t a flash in the pan; it’s the future.”

Kelley Robinson

“There is reason for hope,” 2020 TIME100 honoree Billy Porter said by way of introducing Kelley Robinson ahead of her toast. Porter took care to highlight Robinson’s intersectional work when it came to LGBTQIA+ rights as president of the Human Rights Campaign. Robinson used her toast as a way to highlight the ways in which America has progressed and the work that lies ahead, as well as the integral role that queer folks have played in the country’s social change.

“Don’t tell me change isn’t happening, because my family is proof,” she said. “We are all truth in this room. Read the history of America, the story of America is a story of hope. It’s a story of progress. It’s a story of change—and lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, and trans folks. We have always been at the forefront of that change.”

Colman Domingo

For the last toast of the night, Oscar nominated actor Colman Domingo shared a heart touching anecdote about his early days in New York City and an unlikely friend he met while bartending with whom he shared a love of Donny Hathaway’s music—a shared interest that helped him through a dark time.

“There’s always light to be found in dark places. Ther’'s always a song in your heart waiting to get out. Sometimes you just need someone to ask you, ‘You good?’ And let the music take you away.”

It was a poignant ode to the power of music that would lead into Dua Lipa’s show-stopping performance.

“Just because you are down today,” Domingo said, “does not mean that it will last always.”

The TIME100 Gala is TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The Gala brings together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and nations for one lively evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration. This year’s Gala features live performances from Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, two honorees on the 2024 TIME100 list.

