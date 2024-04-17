The 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Kelley Robinson

1 minute read
Kelley Robinson
Errich Petersen—SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images
By Sarah Kate Ellis

As president of the Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson has a vision for a more equal and just world that, paired with her talent for building coalitions across all intersections, has taken the LGBTQ+ movement—and the larger social-­justice movement—by storm when it is most needed. In no short order, she has ignited innovative campaigns that uplift the most marginalized in our community, including queer people of color and transgender people.

Kelley has a voice that demands to be heard. Whether it’s in front of Congress, at a political rally, or over social media, she inspires and mobilizes longtime advocates and new young activists into action with fresh energy and urgency. She has also brought the LGBTQ+ movement to recognize the critical intersectional work needed on gun reform, racial justice, immigration, voting rights, climate, abortion, and safeguarding our very democracy. Her dream of freedom for all truly means all. The future of the LGBTQ+ movement is here.

Ellis is president and CEO of GLAAD

