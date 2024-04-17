The U.S. remains one of the most dangerous developed countries on earth to give birth in. American moms are dying at unacceptably high rates in a crisis that is, too often, happening in the shadows. Our moms shouldn’t have to beg for their lives, and Rachel Hardeman isn’t afraid to say so. Her antiracism research has been at the forefront of our fight to end our nation’s maternal-health crisis, uplifting evidence-based solutions to address the root causes of racism in our health care system.

Hardeman always asks tough questions, confronts uncomfortable realities with grace, and through her unwavering determination offers all of us a path forward toward truly advancing birth equity. She is a critical partner in efforts to pass the Momnibus bill in Congress to ensure that pregnancy, labor and delivery, and the full yearlong postpartum period can be joyful for all of our families.

Underwood, a Democrat, is a U.S. Representative for Illinois