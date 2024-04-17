The 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Alex Edelman

1 minute read
Alex Edelman
Sarah Shatz
By Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Over the past 15 years, I’ve had the privilege of watching Alex Edelman consistently dazzle audiences in basement clubs, backs of taxis, comedy festivals, friends’ kitchens, and iconic London theaters. Alex’s ability to hold people in the palm of his hand is otherworldly. His puppyish charm transports a fierce and brilliant wit, masterfully inviting us to come to his observations with a childlike glee, even if his subject is absolutely terrifying. It was no surprise then that when his tour de force show Just for Usabout racist white nationalists, internet trolling, and antisemitismlanded on Broadway earlier this year, it was lauded as one of the funniest, most human pieces of work in years. He is an unstoppable artist with a unique perspective, who refreshingly asks us to think with him, not like him. He is a loyal friend and very humble, but above all, he is one of the most rare and beautiful things in these wild timesan optimist.

Waller-Bridge is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, and writer

