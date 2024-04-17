Over the past 15 years, I’ve had the privilege of watching Alex Edelman consistently dazzle audiences in basement clubs, backs of taxis, comedy festivals, friends’ kitchens, and iconic London theaters. Alex’s ability to hold people in the palm of his hand is otherworldly. His puppyish charm transports a fierce and brilliant wit, masterfully inviting us to come to his observations with a childlike glee, even if his subject is absolutely terrifying. It was no surprise then that when his tour de force show Just for Us—about racist white nationalists, internet trolling, and antisemitism—landed on Broadway earlier this year, it was lauded as one of the funniest, most human pieces of work in years. He is an unstoppable artist with a unique perspective, who refreshingly asks us to think with him, not like him. He is a loyal friend and very humble, but above all, he is one of the most rare and beautiful things in these wild times—an optimist.
Waller-Bridge is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, and writer
