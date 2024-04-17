Mark Cuban is a true visionary, changemaker, and friend. He has demonstrated bold entrepreneurial spirit that fueled the rise of streaming media and continues to leave an indelible mark on the world. But perhaps his most impactful venture yet is the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. He is challenging the broken pharmaceutical industry by helping millions afford vital medications. Mark is showing that compassion and innovation can go hand in hand to solve some of society’s biggest challenges. Leveraging his business acumen and celebrity platform to disrupt the status quo requires a delicate balance. And Mark is doing it to provide real, tangible relief to people in need.

Mark Cuban is more than just a wildly successful entrepreneur; he’s willing to share what he has learned and built with others to help them reach their potential, while setting an example as a humanitarian who uses his gifts to build a better, healthier, more equitable world for us all. Bravo, Mark.

