Dua Lipa has a new single, “Houdini,” the latest entry into the euphoric disco world of her music. The single marks Lipa's return to solo music after the singer released the club-ready album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020, as well as its deluxe version, which included a handful of new songs, in 2021. The pop phenomenon has made appearances at major cultural events, like the Met Gala earlier this year, and had a hit song on the soundtrack for Barbie that remains inescapable today. Fresh off the success of Barbie the British singer-songwriter is back with yet another exciting, sparkling disco cut.

“Houdini” has all the makings of a quality Lipa song: a bouncy, four-on-the-floor beat, a twinkly synth, and her bewitching vocals. “I come and I go, tell me all the ways you need me. I’m not here for long, Catch me or I go, Houdini,” she warns the man she’s singing to in her signature style, “You have me now so treat me right or I’ll be gone before you know it.”

On Tuesday, the “Dance The Night” singer posted a set of photos from the recording sessions for the song. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker worked on the track, which explains the psychedelic synths that can be heard throughout, as did producer Danny L Harle, known for his work on two of Caroline Polachek’s albums, and Caroline Ailin, with whom Lipa co-wrote her massively popular singles “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now.”

Lipa’s fans are also excited for her return to solo music. “Tame Impala and Danny L Harle, she hit the slay button,” one person commented on her Instagram post. Another person wrote, “Oh she knew it was a hit and had to document the process for this day to come.” While she has yet to announce a new album, the release of the new single hints that a full-length project is imminent.