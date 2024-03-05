Barbie and Oppenheimer may be the most talked-about movies of 2023—and among the highest-grossing—but there are still eight other films vying for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, which this year take place on March 10 in Los Angeles. In Maestro, Bradley Cooper explores the sexuality of conductor Leonard Bernstein, while in Poor Things, Emma Stone plays a grown woman with a baby's brain who is discovering her sexuality.

History buffs can check out Zone of Interest, about a family living by Auschwitz, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, about the mysterious deaths in an Osage Indian family.

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, here's where to watch or stream all 10 nominees for Best Picture. To help you decide which ones to watch and which to skip, we’ve included insights from reviews by TIME’s film critic, Stephanie Zacharek.

American Fiction

In theaters. Buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Our critic says

"Everett’s Erasure is bitterly funny, as well as both angry and searching; the film that writer-director Cord Jefferson has made from it is breezier, and its punches don’t land as hard. Even so, American Fiction mostly works, largely because its star, Jeffrey Wright, channels the fighting spirit of Everett’s book even in this more audience-friendly context. This isn’t a case of 'the book is better than the movie'; it’s more an instance of a filmmaker figuring out how to address complicated, controversial ideas while balancing tonal nuances." (Click here to read the full review.)

Anatomy of a Fall

Where to watch

In select theaters. Rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Our critic says

"Anatomy of a Fall—which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last May—is both a murder mystery and a courtroom procedural, a muted, elegantly constructed thriller that gives nothing away easily; even at the end, you may not feel 100 percent certain you know what happened, but that seems to be by design." (Click here to read the full review.)

Barbie

Where to watch

Stream it on Max; rent or buy via Google Play, Apple TV+, and Vudu

TIME's cover story

"If you are wondering whether Barbie is a satire of a toy company’s capitalist ambitions, a searing indictment of the current fraught state of gender relations, a heartwarming if occasionally clichéd tribute to girl power, or a musical spectacle filled with earworms from Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa, the answer is yes. All of the above. And then some." (Click here to read the full story.)

The Holdovers

In select theaters. Stream on Peacock; rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Our critic says

"The problem isn’t what happens in The Holdovers; it’s how Payne, often lauded as a filmmaker of sharp, dry wit, with a keen eye for the spiky side of human nature, comes at the material. Like most of Payne’s movies (Sideways, The Descendants, Nebraska), The Holdovers is merely coated with a thin veneer of misanthropy that Payne methodically buffs off to reveal actual human feelings. It's the mechanism that works for him, but that doesn’t make it a good one." (Click here to read the full review)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Where to watch

In select theaters. Stream on Apple TV+; buy via Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube,

TIME's cover story

"It’s about a different kind of violence, born of greed, racism, and a sense of entitlement. But it’s also about a marriage, between the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and the extraordinary Lily Gladstone. DiCaprio is the sometimes sweet, sometimes wily World War I veteran Ernest Burkhart, in thrall to his seemingly magnanimous uncle, big-shot cattleman William K. Hale (Robert De Niro). Gladstone plays the Osage woman he marries and builds a life with, the former Mollie Kyle. The oil rights on her land have made her rich, but she watches in anguish as members of her family begin to mysteriously die off; her own health deteriorates as well, at an alarming rate." (Click here to read the full story.)

Maestro

Where to watch

Stream on Netflix

Our critic says

"There’s the older Bernstein, roughly in his sixties, who’s being filmed by a television crew, his voice weathered and adenoidal as he expresses autumnal sorrow over the then-recent loss of his wife. And there’s the younger one, his limbs seemingly connected by springs, who leaps naked out of bed like a golden god, so full of erotic energy he can barely contain himself—he beats a flirtatious drum tattoo on the bare butt of the sleepy guy he’s just spent the night with. Both of these Bernsteins are the real deal; the movie signals early on that there’s nothing tidy about this fireball of a life." (Click here to read the full review.)

Oppenheimer

Where to watch

Stream it on Peacock; rent or buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu

Our critic says

"Nolan shapes Oppenheimer’s story into something like an epic poem, focusing not just on his most famous achievement, but on everything that happened to him afterward; Nolan is maybe even more interested in Oppenheimer as a complicated, questioning patriot." (Click here to read the full review.)

Past Lives

In select theaters. Stream on Paramount+; rent or buy at Google Play, Vudu

Our critic says

"There are always those people who advertise loudly that they’ve found their soul mate, holding their good fortune high like a victory flag. But is it possible that there are different kinds of right for any one human being? Is it normal to wonder what might have been—to ponder what your life might be like if you’d chosen another partner—or is it a betrayal of the person who sleeps beside you every night? Those are questions writer-director Celine Song’s extraordinary debut film Past Lives doesn’t so much answer as brush against, like the flutter of moth wings." (Click here to read the full review.)

Poor Things

In select theaters; Buy via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube,

Our critic says

"In Yorgos Lanthimos’ twisted gothic fairytale Poor Things—playing in competition at the Venice Film Festival—Emma Stone is Bella Baxter, an ungainly, childlike woman under the care of a mad surgeon, Willem Dafoe’s Dr. Godwin Baxter. Dr. Baxter—whom Bella calls God, because to her, he is one—keeps her sheltered in his rambling Victorian house on the outskirts of London. The mad doctor has, quite literally, made Bella what she is, a Frankengirl with the brain of a just-learning-to-speak toddler." (Click here to read the full review.)

Zone of Interest

In theaters. Buy via Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Our critic says

"The Zone of Interest is possibly the least overtly traumatic film about the Holocaust ever made, yet it’s devastating in the quietest way. The camera watches, mouselike and still, as this little family goes about their daily business, the older kids skipping off to school, Hedwig bustling around the house. Their dialogue is muted, almost as if we shouldn’t be hearing it. Most of it is so mundane we might wonder why we’re eavesdropping, but every so often we pick up a detail that meshes with historical details we know, as when Höss and a colleague discuss a design for a new, improved crematorium, nodding approvingly as they outline its ease of use: 'Burn, cool, unload, reload.'" (Click here to read the full review)