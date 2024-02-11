Of Course, Taylor Swift Made It to the Super Bowl

Despite any doubts that Taylor Swift would attend Super Bowl LVIII, the pop star made it to to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team faces the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's game. She arrived to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with two of her friends, Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Swift had a busy week: She flew all the way to Las Vegas after performing the latest leg of the Eras Tour in Tokyo to watch the game at the Allegiant Stadium.

Swift began regularly appearing at the Chiefs’ games as the NFL season and her relationship with Kelce heated up last fall. Her first time attending was in September, and after the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship in November when he attended her Eras Tour in Argentina and changed the lyrics to her song “Karma.” She said, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” and the two shared a kiss at the end of the show.

She has been seen attending as frequently as she can in between stops on the Eras Tour. The pop star was at the Chief’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, where they became the AFC Champions, on Jan. 28. Just a few days later, Swift was in Los Angeles for the Grammys, where she won a historic Grammy, announced a new album, and caused some controversy—however, Kelce was not in attendance due to his packed Super Bowl training schedule.

The Midnights singer restarted her massively popular Eras Tour back up in Tokyo, Japan, where she performed for four days before making the trek back to the States for the big game. While fans were concerned that Swift would not have enough time to make it to the game given the 17-hour time difference and the 12-hour flight, the Embassy of Japan in Washington D.C. told USA Today that if she leaves right after her concert, “she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.” It seems like she took their advice and made it to the game on time.