Taylor Swift made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards after winning her fourth Album of the Year statue for Midnights, making her the first person to win four awards in this category—beating out Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, who are all tied with three awards. In one final surprise of the night, the award was presented by Celine Dion, who has not made public appearances recently since her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022. Dion was introduced by host Trevor Noah after Billy Joel’s performance of his first new song in 17 years.

Dion delivered a moving speech about the power of music, seeming genuinely pleased to be on that stage, before presenting the statue for the night’s biggest prize.

Upon winning, Swift excitedly hugged her collaborators and brought several, including producer Jack Antonoff and sound engineer Laura Sisk, on stage as she accepted her history-making award. The Midnights singer thanked her producers, including Antonoff, and put the spotlight on her fellow Album of the Year nominee and friend, Lana Del Rey, who is featured on Midnights track “Snow on the Beach.” She ended her speech by thanking her fans and saying that she was excited to perform in Tokyo, the next stop on her Eras Tour.

Swift beat out stiff competition in SZA’s SOS, Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, The Age of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS, The Record from boygenius, World Radio Music by Jon Batiste, and Did You Know There Was a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Del Rey.

Over the course of Swift’s career, she’s been nominated for 52 Grammy awards, and her record-breaking Album of the Year statue marks her 14th win.

This was not the only award Swift won tonight. Earlier, she took home the golden gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights and announced that she has a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.