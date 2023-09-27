Ever since Taylor Swift made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, the public has been speculating about whether she and tight end Travis Kelce are exploring a relationship. Swifties immediately sprang into action to learn the rules of football. On Wednesday, Swift’s alleged romantic interest addressed the rumors on New Heights, the podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. On the latest episode of their show, where they typically stick to discussing football highlights, Jason told Travis that they needed to address the Swift-sized elephant in the room.

At the halfway point, Jason says, “We’ve been avoiding the subject out of respect for your personal life, now we gotta talk about it.” Travis retorts, “My personal life that’s not so personal.” Jason then jokingly asks his younger brother how it feels that Swift “put his name on the map?” The Chiefs’ tight end (whose name, for those who haven’t followed his record-breaking career, is most definitely on the map) says he thought her appearance was “pretty ballsy.” He goes on to say, “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light ... And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end… Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Read more: Swifties Are Studying Up on Football After Taylor Swift Went to the Chiefs Game

They went on to discuss the skyrocketing sales of Travis’ football jerseys. According to Fanatics, a sportswear and fan merchandise company, Travis’ jerseys saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com. He seemed to be shocked by the abrupt uptick in sales and said, “Sounds like the Swifties are also a part of Chiefs Kingdom.” His face seems to suggest this sudden rise in popularity might be coming as a surprise to him, thrusting him further into the spotlight.

After the two were seen leaving in that getaway car, Swifties posted videos of their football fanatic partners and sons reacting to them saying with a straight face that Swift “helped put” Kelce’s name on the map. Many of the videos featured their partners confused, some playfully annoyed, by the sheer gall of the suggestion.

It's safe to assume all eyes will be on New Jersey's MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs face the Jets on Sunday—just four months after Swift played two sold-out shows there.

Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com.