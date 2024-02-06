On Sunday night, Taylor Swift won her 13th Grammy Award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Midnights, and announced during her acceptance speech, that she has a brand new album coming out. While Swift’s fans were expecting her to announce her fifth re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the pop star shocked everyone by revealing a new project, her eleventh studio album.

In her speech, Swift said she wanted to thank fans by letting them in on a secret she’d been keeping for two years. “My brand-new album comes out April 19th,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage.”

Here’s everything to know about The Tortured Poets Department.

When does Taylor Swift’s new album come out?

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19. Swift made the album available for pre-order on her website after announcing it at the Grammys.

What are the songs on The Tortured Poets Department?

On Monday, Swift dropped the official tracklist for the new album. The Tortured Poets Department will feature 16 songs and one bonus track, titled “The Manuscript.” Other titles include: “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Who is featured on Taylor Swift’s new album?

The Tortured Poets Department has two features. The first track, “Fortnight,” includes a feature by Post Malone and the song “Florida!!!” features Florence and the Machine.

What fans are theorizing about The Tortured Poets Department

Following Swift’s announcement, fans online began looking for meanings and clues behind the details she gave. According to some on the internet, the title of the album seems to nod to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. In 2022, during Alwyn’s Actors on Actors interview with Paul Mescal, he revealed that he was in a group chat with Mescal and actor Andrew Scott called “The Tortured Man Club.”