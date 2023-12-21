The Most Anticipated Albums of 2024

A treasure trove of music is slated to be released in 2024. Jennifer Lopez is set to make her return to music with her first album since 2014 called This Is Me… Now. Usher, who hasn’t put out an album in five years, is also releasing a long-awaited album, as is the Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers, who will release a fourth studio album in March.

Music releases are a delicate balance. Artists are known to pull or postpone projects—for example, Nick Minaj’s highly anticipated new album, her first since 2018, was supposed to come out Nov. 17 but didn’t actually release until Dec. 8. Ahead of the new year, Cardi B has released a string of features and two singles, but has not spoken at length about when fans can expect a new album. And pop phenom Dua Lipa released the lead single, “Houdini,” for her forthcoming LP, which does not have a title or release date yet.

While the world waits for more details on the status of albums from their favorite artists, here are a few of the most anticipated albums that are expected to come out in 2024.

Orquideas, Kali Uchis (Jan. 12)

Kali Uchis’ Red Moon in Venus, a lush soundscape that fully encapsulates listeners with soft, feathery vocals, was our pick for the best album of 2022. The Colombian singer is gearing up for her second all-Spanish-language project, Orquideas, which is due out at the top of 2024. The lead single, “Muñekita,” was a dembow-forward slamming banger featuring El Alfa, one of the frontmen leading dembow’s crossover to American audiences, and JT from the rap duo City Grils. She’s also released the bolero-inspired song, “Te Mata” and the KAROL G-assisted track, “Labios Mordidos.”

Savior, Green Day (Jan. 19)

Green Day is starting out the year with their 14th album and first in three years, Savior. The beloved punk-rock band began the album rollout with the lead single, “The American Dream is Killing Me,” and has since released two more tracks ahead of the album’s Jan. 19 release—”Look Ma, No Brains!” and “Dilemma.” A stadium tour is set to be making stops across North America with supporting acts like The Smashing Pumpkins, The Linda Lindas and Rancid.

What Now, Brittany Howard (Feb. 2)

Brittany Howard is a powerhouse vocalist who served as the frontwoman of the Alabama Shakes and has since become the star of her own solo career. Her last album, Jaime, was met with critical acclaim and the single, “Stay High" earned Howard a Grammy for Best Rock Song—making it her fifth award. In 2024, she is making a comeback with her second studio album, What Now, releasing a single of the same name ahead of its release.

Coming Home, Usher (Feb. 11)

Usher has a lot to look forward to in 2024. Not only is he going to be taking the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but on the same day, he is releasing his ninth studio album, Coming Home. His recent single, “Good Good” featuring R&B and rap heavyweights, Summer Walker and 21 Savage, garnered praise in 2023, but Usher got real Internet attention this year after he got KeKe Palmer to star in the music video for his song, “Boyfriend.” It was a strategic move after Palmer’s ex-boyfriend publicized his discomfort with her being serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency, which is a routine part of his act. The mononymous singer has ruled the R&B game for so long, so we’re definitely looking forward to seeing what his new album will bring.

This Is Me… Now, Jennifer Lopez (Feb. 16)

The last time Jennifer Lopez released an album was in 2014 and a lot has happened since then. She was engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez before the couple broke up in 2021. In 2022, she got back together with Ben Affleck, who served as the main inspiration for her 2002 album, This is Me… Then. Now that the two are back together, she’s releasing a sequel to the album titled, This Is Me… Now. The new music will be accompanied by a documentary of the same name on Prime Video.

Tyla, Tyla (Mar. 1)

Tyla had a huge year with the success of her single, “Water,” which inspired a viral dance craze online. The hashtag #TylaWater has over 1.2 billion views on TikTok, helping Tyla catapult into stardom and earning her her first Grammy nomination in the Best African Music category—which is also a first for the category. After releasing her debut EP, she’s gearing up for the release of her self-titled debut album in 2024.

Bleachers, Bleachers (Mar. 8)

When Jack Antonoff is not busy producing albums with Taylor Swift, Lorde, or Lana Del Rey, he works on music with the band Bleachers, which released its debut album in 2014. Following two more albums, Bleachers will release a fourth self-titled album in 2024.

Evolution, Sheryl Crow (Mar. 29)

The music legend doesn’t quit. In 2018, Sheryl Crow said she wouldn’t be releasing any more music after her album that year. In a press release announcing the album, Crow said that she started writing and the songs “just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album.” The new LP is set to be nine tracks long, and she recently released the lead single, “Alarm Clock.”

Fine Ho, Stay, Flo Milli (TBA)

Flo Milli’s swagger comes through in every single one of her songs, making her one of the emerging rappers in recent years to keep an eye on. It’s impossible not to feel like a bad bitch listening to her music. In 2019, the Alabama rapper found viral fame with her song, “Beef FloMix” and that built the perfect foundation for her first mixtape, 2020’s Ho, why is you here? The 23-year-old burgeoning star released her second project, You Still Here, Ho? in 2022 and in 2024, fans can expect her debut studio album, Fine Ho, Stay. While her fans wait for an official release date, they can listen to a number of her viral hits like “In The Party” or her most recent single, “Never Lose Me,” which is currently gaining traction online.

TBA, Cardi B (TBA)

The Bronx rapper came out swinging in 2018 with her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, earning her a Grammy award for Best Rap album. She made history as the first solo female artist to win in the category (Ms. Lauryn Hill was the first female to get a Grammy in this category for her work with the Fugees). Ever since her rise to rap superstardom, the world has been awaiting a new Cardi B record. After taking some time off to focus on her two young kids, Kulture and Wave, the rapper is making her comeback and is set to release her first album in five years following the release of her lead single, the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Bongos.”

TBA, Dua Lipa (TBA)

Dua Lipa has found a sound that works for her. The pop superstar had a massive hit with the glittery-disco Barbie movie soundtrack single, “Dance The Night.” Now she’s focused on her own music and released “Houdini,” the lead single to her forthcoming unnamed third studio album. This will follow the runaway success of her LP, Future Nostalgia, which soundtracked the early days of the pandemic.

TBA, Tems (TBA)

The Nigerian singer Tems is on the rise. She was included on TIME 100 Next this year, racking up award nominations—earlier this year she won a Grammy for her feature on Future’s “Wait For U” and another nom for her work on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Next year she’ll be in the running for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category as she wrote on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. 2024 is gearing up to be Tems’ year as she rounds out 2023 with two solo singles, “Me & U,” and the recently released, “NOT AN ANGEL.” No word on a new album title or release date yet.

Viscera, Miguel (TBA)

Miguel had a big year in 2023 with his 2010 hit “Sure Thing” as it found a second life on TikTok and took it back to the top of the charts. The 13-year-old song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. Following the success of his old song, the R&B singer is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Viscera, sometime in 2024. His fans were given a taste of the album’s new sound with the release of the first song, “Give It To Me.”

TBA, J Balvin (TBA)

Fans of J Balvin were expecting a new album from the Colombian singer this fall, as reported by Billboard, but the album has been pushed to next year. He released the first single from the new album, “Amigos,” along with the Lil Jon and Usher sampling track, “Dientes,” which also features DJ Khaled. He has yet to announce the title of the album—but stay tuned. Balvin told Billboard in an interview that he is working with a variety of different names from producers like Tainy, Mambo Kingz, and Mura Masa, as well as collaborations with Anuel AA and Stormzy.