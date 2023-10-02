Beyoncé played the final show of her career-defining Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday night. But for those who were not able to see the superstar’s dazzling, genre-spanning spectacle, there is still hope: Renaissance will soon be coming to theaters.

Throughout the tour, Beyoncé’s fans have been speculating over a possible concert film. After her final stop on the tour in Kansas City, Beyoncé announced her fans will be getting exactly that. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé officially hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 1.

Beyoncé and her label Parkwood Entertainment uploaded the official trailer to Instagram following her final show on the tour, captioning the post, “Be careful what you ask for/ cause I just might comply,” lyrics from the song “All Up in Your Mind.”

The 42-year-old singer has long teased fans about providing visuals for Renaissance. Beyoncé's most recent studio albums—Lemonade and Beyoncé—were accompanied by music videos for each song, and when Renaissance dropped in July 2022, fans were expecting another visual album. Soon after, she released a teaser video for the song “I’m That Girl,” which at first seemed liked a music video, but actually cut off after two minutes. She also created official merch that said, “You are the visual, baby,” that was sold at her Houston show.

Turns out, Beyoncé was telling the truth and there are snippets of fans losing their minds during the show in the trailer. Here’s everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert film.

How to get tickets

Tickets already went on pre-sale through AMC, Regal, and Cinemark and can be purchased on Fandango as well.

What to expect from the film

According to Variety, the film will incorporate “highlights from the full 2023 run of the Renaissance World Tour, the long-awaited videos shot for the visual album Renaissance and a docu-style account of recording the album and conceiving the tour.” The movie will also reportedly have a run time of two hours and 30 minutes.

