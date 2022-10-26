Megan Fox on Ageism in Hollywood and the Drawbacks of Being a Sex Symbol

Actor Megan Fox opened up about ageism in Hollywood during an appearance at the TIME100 Next Gala 2022 on Tuesday in New York City.

Fox, 36, who was at the event to support fiancé and TIME100 Next honoree Machine Gun Kelly, told TIME she hasn’t had to face that type of discrimination—yet.

“I still look the way I look. And what I mean by that is, as long as you are still a commercial commodity, they don’t come after you,” Fox said. “So I haven’t experienced that side of Hollywood yet.”

Fox, however, also noted that people “seem to not be able to value me for much more beyond” her looks. “I never had a problem being a sex symbol. I never thought that that was a negative thing,” Fox said. But she added that it results in a “false narrative” when people overlook her other virtues like her intellect and humor.

Last year Fox opened up about feeling objectified and only recognized for her looks throughout her career. In a series of interviews, she recalled being typecast in overtly sexual roles since the age of 15, beginning with Bad Boys II. She said her experiences culminated in a “psychological breakdown” eight years later after shooting Jennifer’s Body—a poorly-received comedic thriller.

The TIME100 Next Gala featured a diverse array of up-and-coming talent from across fields and industries. The night featured Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley, environmental activist Nalleli Cobo, author George M. Johnson, and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

