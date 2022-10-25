This year’s TIME100 Next honorees gathered in New York City for an evening of celebration, toasts and revelry. The annual TIME100 Next list—inspired by the TIME100 list—recognizes 100 trailblazers from around the world, spanning artists, phenoms, innovators, leaders and advocates.

The TIME100 Next Gala 2022 brought together notable figures across a range of industries. Attendees walking the red carpet included actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster, Jeannette McCurdy—author of the viral memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, comedian Taylor Tomlinson, and environmental activist Leah Thomas.

At the TIME100 Next Gala, attendees spent the evening meeting their peers and exchanging ideas over cocktails.

Here’s a look at some of the most monumental and eye catching moments from the night:

Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Actor Keke Palmer, and TIME100 next host, attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Author Jennette McCurdy attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Actor Lashana Lynch attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Kena Betancur—AFP/Getty Images

Actor Devery Jacobs attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Environmental Activist Leah Thomas attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

Actor Simone Ashley attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

Actor Ncuti Gatwa attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

Musician Machine Gun Kelly attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIME

Actor Jonathan Majors attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images

Stylist Law Roach attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

Chef Edgar Rico attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

Author Casey McQuiston attends the TIME100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25, 2022. Craig Barritt—Getty Images for TIME

