Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley: The Plight of Barbados Is Also a Dire Climate Warning for the U.S.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who has emerged as a fierce critic of the international community’s inaction on the climate crisis, warned that the urgent climate risks facing island nations like hers are also affecting big nations like the U.S.

“While we in the islands are the canaries, you are soon going to be the victims of that. Which country is hit by a hurricane every year, do you know? The United States. Every year, it’s just different states,” Mottley told TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal Tuesday at the TIME100 Summit in New York City. “Our countries in the Caribbean, we play lotto, or roulette, as to which one will be hit. But I would have thought, given the exposure of the [U.S.] southeastern and eastern seaboard, there would be a greater compelling framework for us to treat these issues.”

For years, Mottley has been loud in her criticism of global leaders’ failure to slow down climate change enough—and that smaller and poorer nations, especially island countries, are bearing the brunt of the effects.”We’ve been carrying the cost of climate [change] for a while now. We’re carrying the cost of the G7 industrialized nations on our balance sheets, and it’s wrong and nobody’s making room to ensure we get access to grants,” she said Tuesday. “We can’t borrow if we have no fiscal space, and the cost of borrowing is also prohibitive.”

Mottley has also been supportive of Barbados’ move away from its colonial past. Last November, the country officially removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, opting instead to become a Republic and installed its first ever president, Dame Sandra Mason. Mottley also reiterated her goal of seeking reparations from colonizers—although the formal process has been put on hold because of the war in Ukraine.

