As the leader of the House Republicans and perhaps the chamber’s next Speaker, Kevin McCarthy has among the most impossible jobs in Washington: guiding his party to this fall’s midterm elections while also navigating former President Donald Trump’s near total hold on the GOP.
That’s not to say his critics don’t have valid fodder, starting with McCarthy’s complete climbdown from initially suggesting Trump resign in the wake of a failed insurrection and his subsequent supplication to the former President that continues to this day. But McCarthy’s fealty to Trump reflects the broader attitude inside the current Republican Party. As such, McCarthy is the former President’s most powerful proxy.
Leading a political minority is seldom an invitation to make meaningful contributions, but driving it back to a majority typically opens plenty of opportunities. Republicans may soon be back with gavels and asking themselves if McCarthy is the best choice to run the House for the final two years of Joe Biden’s first term.
Elliott is a TIME senior Washington correspondent
- TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022
- Employers Take Note: Young Workers Are Seeking Jobs with a Higher Purpose
- Signs Are Pointing to a Slowdown in the Housing Market—At Last
- Welcome to the Era of Unapologetic Bad Taste
- As the Virus Evolves, COVID-19 Reinfections Are Going to Keep Happening
- A New York Mosque Becomes a Refuge for Afghan Teens Who Fled Without Their Families
- High Gas Prices are Oil Companies' Fault says Ro Khanna, and Democrats Should Go After Them
- Two Million Cases: COVID-19 May Finally Force North Korea to Open Up