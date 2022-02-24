Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday morning that Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine and vowed to retaliate against other countries who interfere with Russia’s actions.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” and warned of “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Here’s what we know so far.

What’s happening on the ground in Ukraine?



Large explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions in Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that Putin has “launched a full-scale invasion” of the country. “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio claimed on Twitter that Russian aircraft were en route to conduct targeted strikes on key defense sites across Ukraine.

Fears over a conflict in Ukraine have shaken financial and energy markets in recent weeks. Oil prices surged to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Why is Russia taking action in Ukraine?

Putin claimed in a televised address on Thursday that the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, according to the Associated Press (AP). The U.S. has described these claims as false and intended to create a pretext for an invasion.

Fears have been growing over a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, two regions in eastern Ukraine, and ordered Russian troops to conduct “peacekeeping” operations there.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace in an overnight address. He said that he had asked for a call with Putin late Wednesday, but that the Kremlin did not respond.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” Zelensky said, in Russian, in a direct appeal to Russia’s citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

