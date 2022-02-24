After months of escalating tensions, Russia launched a broad military attack on neighboring Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning. In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered a “special military operation” to defend ethnic Russians in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The areas in eastern Ukraine are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and were recognized Feb. 21 by Moscow as independent republics, a move which the EU denounced as a violation of international law.Ukrainian leadership has said at least 40 people have already been killed in what it called a “full-scale invasion” by Russian forces.

While Putin said the aim of the assault was to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine and to demilitarize (rather than occupy) Ukraine, the U.S. says Russia’s moves are intended to create a pretext for a wider invasion. Russian troops had been amassing at the Ukrainian borders for months.

Read More: Putin Wants Revenge Not Just on Ukraine But on the U.S. and Its Allies

Large explosions were reportedly heard Thursday in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other areas. Regional authorities in Odessa, a southern port city and key Ukrainian navy base, said that 18 people were killed in a missile attack.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, in Russian, in a direct appeal to Russia’s citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelensky declared martial law early Thursday and urged Ukranians to stay at home and to remain calm. The Ukrainian leader said that he had asked for a call with Putin late Wednesday before the invasion, but that the Kremlin did not respond. Thousands of Ukranian citizens have attempted to flee major cities, including Kyiv, while others have taken shelter in subway stations or makeshift bunkers.

Read More: Here’s What We Know So Far About Russia’s Assault on Ukraine

World leaders quickly condemned Moscow’s actions, which U.S. President Joe Biden called “unprovoked and unjustified.” Following the invasion, the E.U. announced a raft of sanctions against Russia “designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and their ability to finance war.”

Although Ukraine has existed for over three decades as an independent nation-state, in Putin’s eyes the former Soviet state is an integral part of Russia’s “own history, culture, spiritual space.” In an attempt to rewrite history, the Russian leader said Feb. 21 that Ukraine never had “real statehood.” Ukraine had expressed a desire to join the military alliance NATO, a suggestion which Moscow condemned.

Here, a roundup of the most powerful images which tell the story of the invasion up to now.

The body of a missile stuck in the ceiling of an apartment after a Russian air strike on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Sergey Bobok—AFP/Getty Images

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 24. Wolfgang Schwan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A man uses a carpet to cover a body on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuhuiv on Feb. 24. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images

Kyiv residents try to leave the city following missile strikes in the Ukrainian capital on Feb. 24. Chris McGrath—Getty Images

Ukrainian firefighters arrive to rescue civilians after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 24. Wolfgang Schwan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv on Feb. 24. Emilio Morenatti—AP

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on Feb. 24. Anatolii Stepanov—AFP/Getty Images

Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of a Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine on Feb. 24. Evgeniy Maloletka—AP

A person puts gasoline into their vehicle in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk oblast, Donbass region, on Feb. 24. Many Ukrainians are fleeing following several explosions in different cities. Diego Herrera—Europa Press/Getty Images

A woman and child look out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Vadim Ghirda—AP

Contact us at letters@time.com.