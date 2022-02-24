Countries across the globe have appealed to Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to protect, he says, civilians in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine’s Embassy in London called Putin’s order an “unprovoked war,” adding that Russia is waging “a war against Europe, a war against the whole world.”

Media reports say that explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as well as in Kharkiv and other areas of the country.

The Russian president warned against foreign intervention in the unfolding conflict. “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken,” Putin says. “I hope you hear me.”

What the U.N. says about Ukraine

The Russian president’s announcement came as the United Nations Security Council was holding an emergency meeting over the crisis in Ukraine. Ambassadors from countries including the U.S., the U.K. and Albania denounced the escalation of the conflict in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended the meeting, AP reported, and told Russia: “Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance.”

The Security Council is chaired by Russia. In a broadcast of the meeting, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.N., could be heard demanding Russia relinquish its duties as council chair, imploring: “Call Putin. Call [Russian foreign minister Sergey] Lavrov to stop aggression.”

U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also lamented that Putin had “ordered that last step.”

“As we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war in total disdain for the responsibility of the council,” she said. “The council will need to act and we will put a resolution on the table tomorrow.”

As the meeting ended, Ukraine’s Kyslytsya told the Russian envoy: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

The U.S. response to Russia’s Invasion

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden called the attack “unprovoked and unjustified,” saying that Russia has chosen a war “that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden said.

The president said he would be monitoring the situation and will meet with his counterparts in other G7 countries and with U.S. allies in NATO to ensure “a strong united response.”

Ukraine has expressed the desire to join NATO, a move which Putin condemns.

What other countries are saying about the invasion of Ukraine

The European Union’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, echoed the U.S. condemnation of Russia and said that the E.U. will hold the Kremlin accountable.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” she added in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was speaking before the country’s legislature about Ukraine when news of the Russian operations came through.

According to Kyodo News, Kishida told legislators Japan would work closely with G-7 countries in response to the crisis. “It is very important for the international community to unite and show its strong will,” he was quoted as saying.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said Russia’s military measures may have been aimed Ukraine, but they were also “an attack on the entire European security order.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled” by the turn of events in Ukraine. In a tweet, Johnson said he had spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” the British leader said.

