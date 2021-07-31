Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympic Vault and Uneven Bars Finals

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the event finals for vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics.
USA Gymnastics announced the news in a statement on July 31, adding that Biles will continue to be evaluated to determine if she will compete in the women’s floor exercise and balance beam finals. The floor exercise will take place on Aug. 2 and the balance beam final will be held on Aug. 3
Biles pulled out of the team and individual all-around competitions, citing the need to focus on her mental health. She has also shared that she is experienced the “twisties,” a condition in which gymnasts lose their sense of orientation while flipping and twisting in the air. Biles lost her bearings during her first vault during the team competition on July 27 and immediately made the decision to withdraw from that event.
Biles, the defending Olympic gold medalist, was expected to repeat in Tokyo and cement her status as the greatest gymnast in history. Her surprise withdrawal opened the door for her teammate, Suni Lee, to win the individual all-around gold medal.
