Here's Your Comprehensive Guide to All the Events Canceled Because of the Coronavirus

With an estimated 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted nearly every industry globally in recent weeks. Now, with the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 1, there’s an increased effort to prevent the spread of the virus, which has meant the cancellations of many events, including sporting games, concerts, festivals, and movies.

While some of the cultural events, like the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, have been rescheduled for later dates or postponed until further notice, others, like March Madness, the much-anticipated NCAA tournament, have been canceled entirely because of health concerns.

Read on for a list of everything that’s been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic below.

Sports

March Madness: NCAA Tournament, League Tournaments

March Madness was cancelled in light of concerns about the coronavirus. In an official statement on March 11, the NCAA canceled all remaining championships for the year; earlier, the organization had planned on having no fans attend games.

The move follows the cancellation of the major conference tournaments earlier that day, including the Big East, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Pac-12, American and Atlantic 10 tourneys; the Ivy League cancelled their conference tournament on March 10.

Some universities opted out of participating entirely when concerns were raised; Duke University has suspended all athletic activity, while frontrunner University of Kansas has cancelled all athletic travel indefinitely and suspended all home and away games.

NBA

The NBA became the first major sports league in the U.S. to suspend the playing season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19; Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement on March 12. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

NHL

The NHL suspended its season on March 12, following the confirmation that an NBA player tested positive for COVID-19.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

MLB

The MLB announced in a statement on March 12 that all spring training games are suspended and that the 2020 opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympics

As of right now, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have not been cancelled. However, the impact of COVID-19 is already being felt. At the traditional flame-lighting ceremony in Greece on March 12, following the announcement of a pandemic, spectators were not allowed. The Tokyo games are set to begin on July 24, and this story will be updated with the latest news on the Tokyo games.

Movies

No Time to Die

Original U.S. Release Date: April 10

New U.S. Release Date: November 25

The latest James Bond film will mark Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007 and was originally set to hit theaters first in the U.K. and then the U.S. this spring. But Bond fans will have to wait for Craig’s big finale: No Time to Die was the first major film to delay its spring release. It is set to premiere around the Wednesday before Thanksgiving instead.

A Quiet Place Part II

Original U.S. Release Date: March 20

New U.S. Release Date: TBD

Director John Krasinski’s followup to his horror hit, A Quiet Place starring his wife Emily Blunt, has been delayed indefinitely. Krasinski wrote in an Instagram post: “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together…I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN see it all together!”

Peter Rabbit 2

Original U.S. Release Date: April 3

New U.S. Release Date: August 7

Like No Time to Die, Peter Rabbit 2 was supposed to release in the U.K. and then the United States. Both premieres will be delayed until the end of the summer when studios are hoping people will finally be able to venture to the movie theater again.

Fast and Furious 9

Original U.S. Release Date: May 23

New U.S. Release Date: April 2, 2021

The latest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise will be delayed nearly a year in order to avoid a coronavirus box office slump. “Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together,” Universal said in a statement, nodding at the series’ international appeal. Fast and Furious 9 has been teasing the return of a character who is long presumed deceased, so it’s likely that the move is also designed to stop spoilers.

The Lovebirds

Original U.S. Release Date: April 3

New U.S. release date: TBD

The rom com is not over — it’s just delayed. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s rom-com-turned-caper was supposed to release in April, but Paramount Pictures is delaying its release until a time yet to be determined. Nanjiani has been one of the most active celebrities on Twitter calling for measures to protect people’s safety during the coronavirus outbreak.

Broadway Shows

New York governor Andrew Cuomo called for a shutdown of all Broadway productions beginning the evening of March 12 as part of an effort to restrict all gatherings of more than 500 people, excluding schools and hospitals, to curb the coronavirus epidemic. The decision came after Broadway producer Scott Rudin began offering discount tickets to shows despite concerns. All Broadway shows will remain suspended through April 12.

A number of other artistic institutions also announced closures on Thursday, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera, and Carnegie Hall.

Cultural Events

Coachella and Stagecoach

On March 11, the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were postponed from April until October. Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals in the country, with more than 100,000 attendees per day; this year boasted a lineup that included Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. Stagecoach is a country music festival featuring Carrie Underwood. Goldenvoice, the organizer of both Southern California festivals, said that refunds would be made available for ticket buyers unable to come in October.

Glenn Miller, the mayor of Indio, Calif., said that the two festivals bring an economic impact between $250 and 400 million to the Coachella Valley each year. “It didn’t come as a surprise, but it is a major shock when you’re talking about an event of that magnitude,” Miller told TIME about the postponements. “I’m worried about our residents and our small mom and pop businesses.”

SXSW

Austin’s sprawling music, film and media festival was cancelled just a week before its start date in March, after many participating companies like Twitter and Facebook dropped out preemptively. SXSW then laid off a third of its staff, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “We are planning for the future and this was a necessary, but heartbreaking, step,” the company said in a statement.

The festival’s cancellation prompted a response from a number of filmmakers who were planning to premiere the films at the festival. “To have labored on a documentary for three years and then find out the festival was cancelled on the same day you’ve finished — it was just devastating,” the filmmaker David Alvarado told Variety.

Concerts and Tours

Madonna cancelled shows in Paris; Miley Cyrus cancelled shows in Australia. Cher’s entire North American tour was postponed until the fall. Pearl Jam’s North American tour was postponed indefinitely. Zac Brown Band, Carlos Santana and Pentatonix all cancelled legs of their tours. Mariah Carey cancelled a trip to Hawaii.

Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents, two of the largest power players in the concert industry, suspended all their current tours, according to the New York Times.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com and Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.