The 'Flip the Switch' Challenge Continues to Inspire Everyone Who's Anyone to Try On Someone Else's Identity

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be someone else for the day or maybe just for the duration of a catchy and very danceable Drake lyric, then the “Flip the Switch” challenge might be for you.
The viral dance trend originated on TikTok with users trading places and often clothing while dancing to the lyric “I just flipped the switch/ (flip flip)” from Drake’s 2018 song, “Nonstop.” Since then, it’s quickly become Internet gold, inspiring everyone to try on another person’s identity, even if just for a moment of dance.
While the original clip that appears to have started the challenge featured the couple behind account @dallinxbella switching clothes and places after flipping a light switch on and off, it’s also quickly caught on with high-profile figures, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who made a hilarious clip dancing with her Saturday Night Live doppelganger Kate McKinnon during her surprise appearance on SNL this weekend as well as power couple, J. Lo and A-Rod, who made their own version of the dance video on TikTok. Warren’s take on it was so charming, even Drake, who’s no stranger to a viral dance challenge, weighed in with his thoughts on it on Instagram.