President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Trump’s speech came as his impeachment trial approaches its end — Senators will vote Wednesday on whether or not to remove the President from office.
During Tuesday’s speech, which lasted about an hour and a half, Trump spoke about the economy, healthcare, and border security. He also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.
Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests included a widow of an American soldier who was killed while serving in Iraq, the brother of a man who was shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant in California, and the Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol.
Democrats brought guests as well: Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said that he would bring the fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, while Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier said Monday that she would bring Courtney Wild, a woman who testified in federal court that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her.
Some Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, said they would skip Trump’s State of the Union, citing his ongoing impeachment.
Trump’s speech was followed by a Democratic response from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose priorities while running for governor in 2018 included infrastructure and health care reform.
Read the full transcript of Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address, as prepared for delivery, below: