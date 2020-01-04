Jennifer Lopez‘s career in entertainment spans over three decades, during which she’s left her mark as a formidable triple threat.

From dancing as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to her breakthrough role in Selena to her most recent turn now as the fierce veteran dancer Ramona in Hustlers, Lopez had a wide range of roles over the years. During this time, she’s also sported a variety of memorable and at times, iconic, red carpet looks that have become cultural touchstones in their own right. Consider the dramatic green Versace dress with a plunging neckline that Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys, a look so show-stopping and furiously searched for online, that it inspired the creation of Google images. Or look at the draped gold gown that she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes that rivaled the hue of the night’s coveted trophies.

All eyes are on Lopez this awards season and the 77th annual Golden Globes is no exception, here’s a look back at her best and most outrageous red carpet looks, from the Grammys to the Met Gala.

2000 Grammys: Green Versace dress

Getty Images

Call it the dress that broke the Internet — when Lopez appeared at the Grammys in this stunning green Versace dress, searches for her look were so high that it inspired the creation of Google Images.

2006 MTV Video Music Awards: Biba mini dress and headscarf

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 31, 2006 in New York City. Getty Images

Lopez channeled sultry retro vibes with her sparkly Biba mini dress and matching headscarf, which she paired with thigh high nude patent leather boots for the 2006 MTV VMAs.

1998 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) WireImage

Lopez showed off her trademark physique with a dress with a strategic cut-out at her first Golden Globes in 1998. She received her first Golden Globe nomination for her work in Selena; 20 years later, she’s now received her second nomination for Hustlers.

1998 MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez at the Santa Monica Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California Ron Galella Collection via Getty

A leather maxi skirt paired with a metallic mesh backless halter was one of Lopez’s most playful looks.

1997 Oscars: Badgley Mischka gown

Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the 69th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 1997 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. WireImage

Lopez channeled Old Hollywood at her first Oscars in 1997 with a delicate beaded lace dress from Badgley Mischka.

2000 MTV VMAs: Sean John crop top and jeans

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the VMAs. WireImage

Lopez debuted one of her most memorable outfits, a crop top from her then-boyfriend Diddy’s fashion line, Sean John and a pair of matching hip hugger jeans. Accessorizing with a bejeweled belt, body jewelry, big hoops and a bandana completed the now-iconic outfit.

2003 Oscars: Valentino gown

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage) WireImage

Lopez matched her eyeshadow shade to her demure pistachio-colored, one-shouldered Valentino gown at the 2007 Academy Awards.

2009 Golden Globes: Marchesa gown

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Lopez’s glow rivaled that of the coveted statuettes at the 2009 Golden Globes when she showed up in a dramatically draped gold Marchesa gown.

2010 Oscars: Armani Privé gown

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Lopez stole the show at the 2010 Oscars with her impeccably tailored and very structural light pink Armani Privé gown.

2001 Oscars: Chanel gown

Jennifer Lopez arriving for the 73rd Academy Awards. Getty Images

Lopez turned heads on the red carpet with her elegant yet daring Chanel gown, which featured a sheer bodice and full ballgown skirt.

2015 Met Gala: Versace Gown

Jennifer Lopez attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Getty Images

Lopez teamed up with longtime favorite designer Donatella Versace for this sheer, body-hugging gown for the annual Met Gala.

2016 Golden Globes: Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress

Jennifer Lopez attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Lopez went for a retro look in a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown and matching capelet the color of sunshine.

2017 Grammys: Ralph & Russo

Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California WireImage—2017 John Shearer

Lopez made a case for oversized bows with her pretty lilac gown; the plunging neckline and high-cut leg slit helped keep the dress from veering into saccharine territory.

2018 Second Act premiere: Giambattista Valli gown

Jennifer Lopez wearing gown by Giambattista Valli attends premiere of 'Second Act' at Regal Union Square. LightRocket via Getty Images&© 2018 Pacific Press

It was impossible to look away from Lopez when she showed up to the world premiere of her film, Second Act, in a voluminous hot pink Giambattista Valli gown with a train that took up most of the press line.

2019 Met Gala: Versace dress

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. WireImage&2019 Rabbani and Solimene Photography

Lopez paid homage to the ’20s at the 2019 Met Gala with a shimmering embellished Versace gown and matching headdress.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.