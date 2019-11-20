Here Are the 2020 Grammy Award Nominations

Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
Updated: November 20, 2019 9:35 AM ET

Nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, although fans will have to wait until Jan. 26, 2020 to find out who will win big on the music industry’s big night.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and air on CBS, with musician Alicia Keys as host.

The four main categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — saw multiple nominations for Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Lana del Rey.

See below for the full list of the 2019 Grammy nominations, to be updated as additional categories are announced.

Album of the Year

I, I
Bon Iver

NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!
Lana del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande

I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.

7
Lil Nas X

CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

HEY MA
Bon Iver

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande

HARD PLACE
H.E.R.

TALK
Khalid

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone

Song of the Year

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER
Taylor Swift

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALíA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

Best Pop Solo Performance

SPIRIT
Beyoncé

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

BOYFRIEND
Ariana Grande & Social House

SUCKER
Jonas Brothers

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee

SEÑORITA
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album


Andrea Bocelli

LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
Michael Bublé

LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
John Legend

WALLS
Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

THE LION KING: THE GIFT
Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
Ed Sheeran

LOVER
Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

LINKED
Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
GOT TO KEEP ON

The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

PIECE OF YOUR HEART
Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers

UNDERWATER
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

MIDNIGHT HOUR
Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5
Apparat

NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers

HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
Flume

SOLACE
RÜFÜS DU SOL

WEATHER
Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

ANCESTRAL RECALL
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STAR PEOPLE NATION
Theo Croker

BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
Mark Guiliana

ELEVATE
Lettuce

METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

PRETTY WASTE
Bones UK

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.

HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard

WOMAN
Karen O & Danger Mouse

TOO BAD
Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

HUMANICIDE
Death Angel

BOW DOWN
I Prevail

UNLEASHED
Killswitch Engage

7EMPEST
Tool

Best Rock Song

FEAR INOCULUM
Tool, songwriters (Tool)

GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

HARMONY HALL
Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

AMO
Bring Me The Horizon

SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant

IN THE END
The Cranberries

TRAUMA
I Prevail

FERAL ROOTS
Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F.
Big Thief

ASSUME FORM
James Blake

I,I
Bon Iver

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend

ANIMA
Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

LOVE AGAIN

Daniel Caesar and Brandy

COULD’VE BEEN

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

EXACTLY HOW I FEEL

Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane

ROLL SOME MO

Lucky Daye

COME HOME

Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

TIME TODAY
BJ The Chicago Kid

STEADY LOVE
India.Arie

JEROME
Lizzo

REAL GAMES
Lucky Daye

BUILT FOR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

COULD’VE BEEN
Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

LOOK AT ME NOW
Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

NO GUIDANCE
Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

ROLL SOME MO
David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

APOLLO XXI
Steve Lacy

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo

OVERLOAD
Georgia Anne Muldrow

SATURN
NAO

BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123
BJ The Chicago Kid

PAINTED
Lucky Daye

ELLA MAI
Ella Mai

PAUL
PJ Morton

VENTURA
Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole

SUGE
DaBaby

DOWN BAD
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

CLOUT
Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

DRIP TOO HARD
Lil Baby & Gunna

PANINI
Lil Nas X

BALLIN
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

THE LONDON
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

BAD IDEA
Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

GOLD ROSES
Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

SUGE
DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

