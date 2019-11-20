Nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, although fans will have to wait until Jan. 26, 2020 to find out who will win big on the music industry’s big night.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and air on CBS, with musician Alicia Keys as host.
The four main categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — saw multiple nominations for Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Lana del Rey.
See below for the full list of the 2019 Grammy nominations, to be updated as additional categories are announced.
Album of the Year
I, I
Bon Iver
NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!
Lana del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
7
Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
HEY MA
Bon Iver
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
TALK
Khalid
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
SUNFLOWER
Post Malone
Song of the Year
ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
LOVER
Taylor Swift
NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)
SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
BLACK PUMAS
BILLIE EILISH
LIL NAS X
LIZZO
MAGGIE ROGERS
ROSALíA
TANK AND THE BANGAS
YOLA
Best Pop Solo Performance
SPIRIT
Beyoncé
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
BOYFRIEND
Ariana Grande & Social House
SUCKER
Jonas Brothers
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
SEÑORITA
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
SÌ
Andrea Bocelli
LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
Michael Bublé
LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
John Legend
WALLS
Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
THE LION KING: THE GIFT
Beyoncé
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
Ed Sheeran
LOVER
Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
LINKED
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
PIECE OF YOUR HEART
Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
UNDERWATER
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
MIDNIGHT HOUR
Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5
Apparat
NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers
HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
Flume
SOLACE
RÜFÜS DU SOL
WEATHER
Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
ANCESTRAL RECALL
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
STAR PEOPLE NATION
Theo Croker
BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
Mark Guiliana
ELEVATE
Lettuce
METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
PRETTY WASTE
Bones UK
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard
WOMAN
Karen O & Danger Mouse
TOO BAD
Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
HUMANICIDE
Death Angel
BOW DOWN
I Prevail
UNLEASHED
Killswitch Engage
7EMPEST
Tool
Best Rock Song
FEAR INOCULUM
Tool, songwriters (Tool)
GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
HARMONY HALL
Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
AMO
Bring Me The Horizon
SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant
IN THE END
The Cranberries
TRAUMA
I Prevail
FERAL ROOTS
Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F.
Big Thief
ASSUME FORM
James Blake
I,I
Bon Iver
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
ANIMA
Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
LOVE AGAIN
Daniel Caesar and Brandy
COULD’VE BEEN
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane
ROLL SOME MO
Lucky Daye
COME HOME
Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
TIME TODAY
BJ The Chicago Kid
STEADY LOVE
India.Arie
JEROME
Lizzo
REAL GAMES
Lucky Daye
BUILT FOR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
COULD’VE BEEN
Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
LOOK AT ME NOW
Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
NO GUIDANCE
Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
ROLL SOME MO
David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
APOLLO XXI
Steve Lacy
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
OVERLOAD
Georgia Anne Muldrow
SATURN
NAO
BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123
BJ The Chicago Kid
PAINTED
Lucky Daye
ELLA MAI
Ella Mai
PAUL
PJ Morton
VENTURA
Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole
SUGE
DaBaby
DOWN BAD
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
CLOUT
Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
DRIP TOO HARD
Lil Baby & Gunna
PANINI
Lil Nas X
BALLIN
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
THE LONDON
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
BAD IDEA
Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
GOLD ROSES
Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
SUGE
DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)