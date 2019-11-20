Nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, although fans will have to wait until Jan. 26, 2020 to find out who will win big on the music industry’s big night.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and air on CBS, with musician Alicia Keys as host.

The four main categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — saw multiple nominations for Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and Lana del Rey.

See below for the full list of the 2019 Grammy nominations, to be updated as additional categories are announced.

Album of the Year

I, I

Bon Iver

NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!

Lana del Rey

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande

I USED TO KNOW HER

H.E.R.

7

Lil Nas X

CUZ I LOVE YOU

Lizzo

FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

HEY MA

Bon Iver

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish

7 RINGS

Ariana Grande

HARD PLACE

H.E.R.

TALK

Khalid

OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

SUNFLOWER

Post Malone

Song of the Year

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE

Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER

Taylor Swift

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL

Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED

Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS

Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALíA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

Best Pop Solo Performance

SPIRIT

Beyoncé

BAD GUY

Billie Eilish

7 RINGS

Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS

Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN

Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

BOYFRIEND

Ariana Grande & Social House

SUCKER

Jonas Brothers

OLD TOWN ROAD

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

SUNFLOWER

Post Malone & Swae Lee

SEÑORITA

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

SÌ

Andrea Bocelli

LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)

Michael Bublé

LOOK NOW

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS

John Legend

WALLS

Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

THE LION KING: THE GIFT

Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT

Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT

Ed Sheeran

LOVER

Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

LINKED

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

GOT TO KEEP ON

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

PIECE OF YOUR HEART

Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers

UNDERWATER

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

MIDNIGHT HOUR

Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5

Apparat

NO GEOGRAPHY

The Chemical Brothers

HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)

Flume

SOLACE

RÜFÜS DU SOL

WEATHER

Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

ANCESTRAL RECALL

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STAR PEOPLE NATION

Theo Croker

BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!

Mark Guiliana

ELEVATE

Lettuce

METTAVOLUTION

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

PRETTY WASTE

Bones UK

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr.

HISTORY REPEATS

Brittany Howard

WOMAN

Karen O & Danger Mouse

TOO BAD

Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS

Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

HUMANICIDE

Death Angel

BOW DOWN

I Prevail

UNLEASHED

Killswitch Engage

7EMPEST

Tool

Best Rock Song

FEAR INOCULUM

Tool, songwriters (Tool)

GIVE YOURSELF A TRY

George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

HARMONY HALL

Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

HISTORY REPEATS

Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

THIS LAND

Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

AMO

Bring Me The Horizon

SOCIAL CUES

Cage The Elephant

IN THE END

The Cranberries

TRAUMA

I Prevail

FERAL ROOTS

Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F.

Big Thief

ASSUME FORM

James Blake

I,I

Bon Iver

FATHER OF THE BRIDE

Vampire Weekend

ANIMA

Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

LOVE AGAIN

Daniel Caesar and Brandy

COULD’VE BEEN

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

EXACTLY HOW I FEEL

Lizzo ft. Gucci Mane

ROLL SOME MO

Lucky Daye

COME HOME

Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

TIME TODAY

BJ The Chicago Kid

STEADY LOVE

India.Arie

JEROME

Lizzo

REAL GAMES

Lucky Daye

BUILT FOR LOVE

PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

COULD’VE BEEN

Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

LOOK AT ME NOW

Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

NO GUIDANCE

Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

ROLL SOME MO

David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

SAY SO

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

APOLLO XXI

Steve Lacy

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)

Lizzo

OVERLOAD

Georgia Anne Muldrow

SATURN

NAO

BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC

Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123

BJ The Chicago Kid

PAINTED

Lucky Daye

ELLA MAI

Ella Mai

PAUL

PJ Morton

VENTURA

Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

MIDDLE CHILD

J. Cole

SUGE

DaBaby

DOWN BAD

Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

CLOUT

Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

HIGHER

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

DRIP TOO HARD

Lil Baby & Gunna

PANINI

Lil Nas X

BALLIN

Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

THE LONDON

Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

BAD IDEA

Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

GOLD ROSES

Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A LOT

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE

Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

SUGE

DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

