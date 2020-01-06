Jennifer Lopez’s Present Dress Bestowed Endless Gifts on Us as the Season of Giving Continues

Jennifer Lopez is the pop culture gift that keeps on giving — from the iconic look that set the internet ablaze and changed Google forever to her memorable fur-coat-laden performance in Hustlers — but at the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday night, she literally embodied the metaphor.

Lopez and her stylist, Rob Zangardi, went with a Valentino dress and Harry Winston jewels for the night. The gown had a white base with gold and forest green bows across its bodice.

Of course, some people couldn’t resist having fun with the dress’ large bows.

And others appreciated the fact that Lopez took literally that many fans consider Lopez herself to be a gift to us all.

Lopez was nominated for her supporting role in Hustlers at the Globes on Sunday, ultimately losing to Laura Dern for her role in Marriage Story.

