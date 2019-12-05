Here Are the 10 Best PlayStation 4 Games to Play Right Now

The PlayStation 4 has dominated the video game market since its release six years ago. Sure, Microsoft’s Xbox One is more powerful than the PlayStation 4, but Sony’s console spent this generation producing incredible games. Putting software above hardware has been a winning strategy for Sony and it’s sold more than 100 million consoles since the PlayStation 4’s release in 2013.

With more than 2,300 games for the system, it can be hard to pick which game to play. There’s nothing worse than getting five hours into a game and realizing it isn’t for you. But TIME has you covered.

Here’s our list of the 10 best PlayStation 4 games you can play right now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

If you’re a fan of Marvel, Spider-Man or super heroes in general, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a must play. Open world games can feel like list of chores, but swinging around Manhattan as the web-head is so much fun that Marvel’s Spider-Man never wears out its welcome. Peter Parker’s personality shines through as he works his way through his rogue’s gallery—fighting everyone from Vulture to King Pin.

God of War

God of War is such a rare gem and an example of how to update both the gameplay and story of a popular franchise for the modern era. Spartan Kratos tore across the Greek pantheon, murdering gods and monsters alike in PS2 and PS3 games. He was violent and crude. The recent reboot displays a calmer, more considered Kratos who regrets his past and wants to teach his son to be better. The frantic, button mashing action of the originals has also been updated and God of War is a slower-paced action adventure game where the player explores the lands of Norse Myth unlocking new abilities and solving puzzles.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne is the best action game on the PlayStation 4. Other games are good, but none reach the heights of Bloodborne. Players navigate an intricately designed Lovecraftian nightmare as they hack and slash through monsters and men in search of answers to the secrets of the dying city of Yharnam. This game is tough, but fair, and beating a boss you’ve spent hours losing to is one of the best feelings in gaming.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Open world games are so popular that their design has become stale. Horizon Zero Dawn proves that the right story and the right gameplay tweaks can make something as dull as climbing a tower to unlock parts of the map thrilling again. Set in a post-apocalyptic future over run by animalist machines, Horizon: Zero Dawn tells the story of Alloy a young woman who leaves her tribe to learn about her past and its connection to the monstrous machines that stalk the planet.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding isn’t like any other video game out there. As Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, the player must deliver packages to reconnect America. Death Stranding focuses on travel, eschews combat and forces the player to ask hard questions about the nature of America and how technology both connects and disconnects us.

Persona 5

In Persona 5, a gang of teenagers becomes vigilantes who break into the dreams of adults to battle their demons and fix the world’s injustices. This is a classic Japanse RPG with hundreds of hours of content, turn based combat and a strange story. Players cast abilities by capturing demons in the dream world and bending them to their will. It’s like Pokémon, but twisted. During the day, players attend classes like a normal high school student, but at night they put on masks and break into the sleeping brains of the corrupt rich and powerful. Also, the J-pop jazz soundtrack is one of the best in gaming.

Destiny 2

The loot-shooter is one of this generation’s defining video game genres and no loot-shooter is better than Destiny 2. Developed by Bungie, the legendary studio behind the Halo series, Destiny 2 gives players hours of monsters to shoot, and hundreds of pieces of equipment to loot. The game also recently relaunched with a new leveling system that’s friendly to new players. If you like to shoot things and level up a character, nothing feels better than Destiny 2.

Resident Evil 7

The Resident Evil franchise is a chameleon, able to adapt with the times. When the games get stale, Capcom changes the formula. Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6 were third person action games. Resident Evil 7 is a first person horror experience where the player explores a dilapidated Louisiana home pursued by the murderous and bizzare Baker family. Players with PlayStation VR headsets can experience the game in virtual reality, which makes the game’s horrors more intimate and frightening.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: the Wild Hunt is the best RPG available on any platform. Players control Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, as he navigates the a war zone in search of his adopted daughter. Many RPGs claim to offer player’s choices that lead to consequences, but few deliver on that promise like The Witcher 3. An early quest involving a local lord named the Bloody Baron is as riveting, well written and tragic as any early episode of Game of Thrones. The Witcher 3 wouldn’t make this list if it’s gameplay weren’t also incredible. This is an action RPG that requires tactical thinking and preparation to survive. Geralt has to use the right potions and the right equipment for every fight. The more research and quests the player does ahead of each encounter, the better prepared they’ll be.

The Last of Us

This is a bit of a cheat because developer Naughty Dog originally released The Last of Us on the PlayStation 3 a few months before the PlayStation 4 hit the market. But the remastered version for the newer console is a beautiful upgrade to the game. Telling the story of Joel and Ellie—survivors of a fungal-borne zombie apocalypse—thrown together by fate, The Last of Us is one of gaming’s most gut-wrenching stories. Get caught up on the story before The Last of Us Part II drops in 2020.

