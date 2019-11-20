Watch Live: Gordon Sondland Testifies Before Congress

Gordon Sondland, who gave a million dollars to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and was later appointed ambassador to the European Union, has emerged as a key witness in the impeachment inquiry. He will testify before House investigators on Wednesday in a public hearing that is expected to end in fireworks.

Since his 10-hour, closed-door deposition with House investigators on Oct. 17, Sondland has changed his position. On Nov. 5, he submitted significant revisions to his sworn testimony, noting that other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry had “refreshed my recollection about certain conversations.”

In one such revision, Sondland completely reversed himself. He initially told investigators that he was not aware of Ukrainian officials being asked to do anything in exchange for a resumption of U.S. military aid. (“The President has been crystal clear,” he told Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor. “No quid pro quos of any kind.”) But in his revised testimony, Sondland wrote that he was not only aware of a quid pro quo, but also that he had been the one to deliver the ultimatum. In his Nov. 5 revised testimony, he wrote that he now remembered that he had personally relayed a message to one of the Ukrainian president’s aides that resumption of U.S. military aid “would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement.”

This statement referred to a public announcement that Ukraine was opening probes into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election. Sondland and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were key drivers behind getting Ukraine to issue the statement, according to sworn testimony.

Since Sondland submitted his revised testimony, another previously undisclosed phone call he had with Trump became public. Ambassador William Taylor, the U.S. charges d’affaires in Kyiv, said during his testimony that one of his aides had overheard a July 26 call between Sondland and Trump while they were dining at a restaurant. The aide, David Holmes, testified before the committees conducting the inquiry last Friday. During that phone call, Sondland told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass,” and affirmed to the President that his Ukrainian counterpart would conduct the requested investigations, Holmes told the committee.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Holmes said. “Someone calling the President from a mobile phone at a restaurant, and then having a conversation of this level of candor, colorful language.” Holmes also raised his concerns that the mobile phone call from the restaurant in the Ukrainian capital had been monitored by Russians. An attorney for Sondland declined to comment when asked about the revised testimony, saying his client would address it in the public hearings.

President Trump has tried to distance himself since Sondland revised his testimony. “Let me just tell you: I hardly know the gentleman,” he told reporters earlier this month. After news of the July 26th phone call, Trump said he could not recall such a conversation.

Sondland’s testimony is likely to dominate headlines Wednesday. “As we saw with Ambassador Volker today other witness testimony can help remind or clarify or add additional detail,” a Democratic official working on the inquiry told TIME. “Obviously a lot of depositions and hearings have happened since Sondland first came in.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The committee will also hear from two more witnesses in the afternoon. Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia is expected to testify about what she knew about the hold-up of aid to Ukraine. David Hale, the under Secretary of state for political affairs, the highest ranking official at the State Department to testify, was requested to appear by Republicans on the committee. He will likely be questioned about the abrupt ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Hale previously told investigators that, as negative media narratives about Yovanovitch emerged, he pushed his colleagues at the State Department to issue a statement in her defense, but ultimately failed.

TIME reporters will be in the room and watching. Follow along for updates.

Write to Abby Vesoulis at abby.vesoulis@time.com and Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.