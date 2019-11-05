Gordon Sondland Revises Impeachment Testimony to Acknowledge Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

(WASHINGTON) — Gordon Sondland, the Trump administration’s ambassador to the European Union, has revised his testimony to House impeachment investigators. He is acknowledging that he understood by September that American aid to Ukraine was linked to a public statement promising to investigate corruption in the country.

Sondland’s lawyers gave House impeachment investigators a new sworn statement in which he makes key updates to his earlier testimony from last month.

In the statement, Sondland says his memory was refreshed by the opening statements of two other key witnesses who have testified in the impeachment inquiry.

Specifically, Sondland says he now recalls a conversation in Warsaw with a top aide to the Ukraine president in which he said that resumption of military aid likely would not happen until Ukraine had provided a public anti-corruption statement.

