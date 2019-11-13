Read George Kent Full Opening Statement at the First Public Hearing in Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry

By Sanya Mansoor
11:15 AM EST

Two career diplomats — William Taylor and George Kent — are set to be the first witnesses to publicly testify Wednesday as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump after weeks of closed-door investigations.

Taylor, who serves the U.S. charges d’affaires in Kyiv, and George Kent, a top U.S. State Department official with decades of experience in Ukraine policy, appeared Wednesday morning before the House Intelligence Committee.

Both officials have expressed alarm in previous closed-door testimonies about Trump’s conduct with regards to Ukraine — highlighting allegations that he pressured Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and used his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to subvert normal diplomatic channels in this pursuit. In these earlier hearings, they tried to help lawmakers decipher Trump’s message to Zelensky at the July 25 phone call at the center of the official whistleblower complaint, in which he said, “I would like you to do us a favor.”

Here’s the full transcript of Kent’s statement on the investigation:

 

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Edward Leung Is on the 2019 TIME 100 Next List
2

Sarah Palin Says Her Marriage Isn't 'Over, Over' Despite Husband's Divorce Filing
3

Michigan Teen Receives Double Lung Transplant After 'Enormous' Damage From Vaping

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE