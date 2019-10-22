Teen Feasting on Insanely Stacked Burger in Dramatic TikTok Video Sets New Bar for Human Achievement

Allen, Texas is a long way from the Coney Island boardwalk, but it became the site of one the biggest eating contests around thanks to a very determined teenager. The one-man burger extravaganza took place at a Whataburger outpost in Allen, Texas, but the world was able to watch thanks to a video shot by Blake Reynolds, who shared it on TikTok.

The well-crafted video (seriously, is the kid studying film editing?) starts with a close-up of a Whatburger receipt revealing that someone had boldly placed an order for a burger made with ten beef patties, five slices of cheese, and “plain” and “dry” a.k.a. without toppings or condiments. It then cuts to a teenager named Ethan Mueller going in on the gargantuan burger with an excited crowd cheering him on. A helpful man leans across the table and wipes Mueller’s mouth with a napkin before leaning back to witness the spectacle.

As Mueller continues the feast, it seems that the entire Whataburger—including the workers—are cheering him on and the crowd starts chanting “Ethan! Ethan!” as he mows down the giant burger, washing down bites with an equally large soda. Twenty minutes later, Mueller was done and the ten-patty monstrosity had vanished.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the last time the burger was scene. While it blessedly wasn’t captured on video, Reynolds told Mashable that the burger made a repeat appearance later, but that reportedly will not stop Mueller from wanting to try to beat his own record. TIME reached out to Whataburger for the official statistics about the burger patty-eating record, but they have not yet responded.

