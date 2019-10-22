Unsuccessfully Stealthy Cat Tries to Sneak Its Way Into a Vacation

The cat is officially out of the bag, folks.

One man was pretty concerned when airport security took him into a separate room, only to reveal his pet cat, Candy, hiding in his luggage. “Candy decided to sneak into our hand bag,” Nick Coole wrote on Facebook on Oct. 16. “Fair play to airport security for helping to get her home so we could catch our flight.”

There was no big punishment for Candy’s crimes, though. She was picked up by trusted pals and Coole was able to make his flight.

The sneaky feline underwent her mission at Isle of Man Airport on Isle of Man, an island that sits between Great Britain and Ireland.

Naturally, thousands began to like, share and comment on the post, saying that their own cats — or themselves — would also make Candy’s move. “I think Bella would do this,” wrote one Facebook user. “This is going to happen to me one day with Mildred if I’m not careful,” said another.

