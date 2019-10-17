Rep. Elijah Cummings, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Dies at 68

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at the age of 68, his office said Thursday.

His office said in a statement he passed away Thursday morning from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.” He had undergone multiple surgeries in the last two years on his heart and his knee.

Widely respected on both sides of the aisle in Congress, Cummings served as the Congressman for Maryland’s 7th District for 23 years. In 2015, he gained national notoriety for his conciliatory role in the 2015 Baltimore riots, using a bullhorn to urge his constituents to adhere to curfew.

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings rose through the ranks of Congress to become chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, one of three that are currently overseeing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Although Cummings has been absent from the Capitol since the inquiry began, his name has been on virtually every subpoena and request that has been jointly issued.

But Cummings’ probes into the President and his administration had begun long before Congress was alerted about a complaint from the whistleblower. The oversight committee has the broadest investigative jurisdiction in Congress, and Cummings had quietly been plugging away on several fronts. Since he took the gavel, his committee has been probing everything from possible violations of the emoluments clause in the Constitution and the President’s finances to the White House security clearance process.

“I want to make clear: i am not here to create headlines,” he told TIME in an interview this past December, before he officially took the gavel. “I am here to get people’s problems solved.”

It was a phrase he was fond of employing. But Cummings’ understated work yielded some significant victories, not only for his committee, but for the legislative branch as a whole. Earlier this month, the federal appeals court affirmed that the Trump’s accounting must comply with the oversight committee’ subpoena for a decades worth of Trump’s finances. He oversaw the testimony of Tricia Newbold, a whistleblower from the Personnel Security Office, who told his committee she had denied security clearances for multiple Trump Administration staffers, only to have those decisions overturned by her superiors. (One of the people to whom she denied a clearance was reportedly Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner). In February, the committee released a report alleging that key Trump Administration officials had tried to rush a transfer of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.

“Even the most Republican of Republicans will tell you they respect Elijah Cummings,” Kurt Bardella, a former Republican spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee who has cut ties with the party, told TIME in July. “I honestly think [Trump] has no idea how to blunt the effect of Cummings’ oversight.”

His effectiveness clearly drew the ire of Trump, who earlier this year, used Cummings’ district in Baltimore to taunt him, arguing that it was a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and he should expend all his efforts there instead of on investigations. The White House did not immediately issue a statement on Cummings’ death.

Tributes did start pouring in from both sides of the aisle, reflecting the respect Cummings accumulated through his years of service. “The death of Chairman Cummings leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, in our Maryland and in our Congress. Quite possibly no elected official mattered so much to his constituents,” Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin said in a statement. “Chairman Cummings guaranteed a voice to so many who would otherwise not have one, and stood as a symbol for the heights one could reach if they paid no mind to obstacles, naysayers and hate.”

“In my time working with him, he was upfront, gracious, [and] caring,” Chip Roy, a Republican Congressman from Texas who served with Cummings on the Oversight committee, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of Cummings and his son.”In July after a typical debate with [Democrats on the committee] he asked me to see my son & I am so grateful. God bless you, faithful servant. RIP.”

