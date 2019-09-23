Natasha Lyonne may have lost out on the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, but if there was an Emmy for best clap, she would’ve had it on lock.

After the cameras cut to the Russian Doll star applauding in the audience during Sunday’s awards ceremony, the internet immediately latched on to her unique clapping style. “Natasha Lyonne’s clapping tonight…I will think about nothing else for a week,” one Twitter user reflected.

Lyonne’s distinctive clap reminded some of the seal-like applause technique that Nicole Kidman demonstrated at the 2017 Emmys. “It was really difficult because I had this huge ring on, which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it,” Kidman later explained during a radio interview on KIIS FM.

Lyonne, on the other hand, has yet to offer a reason for her palm-heavy cheering.

See some other reactions to Natasha Lyonne clapping at the 2019 Emmys below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.