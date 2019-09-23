See All the Winners of the 2019 Emmys

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. This year’s awards show, a hostless affair, sees the final seasons of Game of Thrones, Veep and The Big Bang Theory return for one more go-round on the red carpet. Nominees include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, poised to win a seventh Emmy for her lead role as Selina Meyer on Veep, Thrones‘ Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, among several others from Westeros, and many members of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge universe, including the Fleabag and Killing Eve creator herself.
Following Game of Thrones‘ record-breaking 32 nominations are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which nabbed 20, and both Barry and Fosse/Verdon, which tied with 17. Many awards were handed out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, which honors categories like music direction, choreography, cinematography, production design, editing and voice-over performance. Notable winners on that night included The Handmaid’s Tale guest stars Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones and Maisel guest stars Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.
See the winners of the 2019 Emmys below (updating live).
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Variety Talk Series
Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Television Movie
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Johnathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Reality Program Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Winner,” Better Call Saul
Jed Mercurio, “Episode 1,” Bodyguard
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones
Emerald Fennell, “Nice And Neat,” Killing Eve
Jesse Armstrong, “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Succession
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader and Alec Berg “ronny/lily,” Barry
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Episode 1,” Fleabag
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” PEN15
Allison Silverman, “A Warm Body,” Russian Doll
Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll
Dylan Morgan and Josh Siegal, “Janet(s)” The Good Place
David Mandel, “Veep,” Veep
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 6”
Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 7”
Fosse/Verdon
When They See Us
Writing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones
David Nutter, “The Last of the Starks,” Game of Thrones
Miguel Sapochnik, “The Long Night,” Game of Thrones
Lisa Brühlmann, “Desperate Times,” Killing Eve
Jason Bateman, “Reparations,” Ozark
Adam McKay, “Celebration,” Succession
Daina Reid, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Directing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, “The Audition,” Barry
Bill Hader, “ronny/lily,” Barry
Harry Bradbeer, “Episode 1,” Fleabag
Mark Cendrowski, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” The Big Bang Theory
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “All Alone,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, “Glory,” Fosse/Verdon
Thomas Kail, “Who’s Got the Pain,” Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Directing for a Variety Series
Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
Derek Waters, Drunk History
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?