See All the Winners of the 2019 Emmys

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. This year’s awards show, a hostless affair, sees the final seasons of Game of Thrones, Veep and The Big Bang Theory return for one more go-round on the red carpet. Nominees include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, poised to win a seventh Emmy for her lead role as Selina Meyer on Veep, Thrones‘ Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, among several others from Westeros, and many members of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge universe, including the Fleabag and Killing Eve creator herself.

Following Game of Thrones‘ record-breaking 32 nominations are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which nabbed 20, and both Barry and Fosse/Verdon, which tied with 17. Many awards were handed out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, which honors categories like music direction, choreography, cinematography, production design, editing and voice-over performance. Notable winners on that night included The Handmaid’s Tale guest stars Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones and Maisel guest stars Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.

See the winners of the 2019 Emmys below (updating live).

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Television Movie

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Johnathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Reality Program Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Winner,” Better Call Saul

Jed Mercurio, “Episode 1,” Bodyguard

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones

Emerald Fennell, “Nice And Neat,” Killing Eve

Jesse Armstrong, “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Succession

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader and Alec Berg “ronny/lily,” Barry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Episode 1,” Fleabag

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” PEN15

Allison Silverman, “A Warm Body,” Russian Doll

Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Russian Doll

Dylan Morgan and Josh Siegal, “Janet(s)” The Good Place

David Mandel, “Veep,” Veep

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 6”

Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 7”

Fosse/Verdon

When They See Us

Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Directing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones

David Nutter, “The Last of the Starks,” Game of Thrones

Miguel Sapochnik, “The Long Night,” Game of Thrones

Lisa Brühlmann, “Desperate Times,” Killing Eve

Jason Bateman, “Reparations,” Ozark

Adam McKay, “Celebration,” Succession

Daina Reid, “Holly,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, “The Audition,” Barry

Bill Hader, “ronny/lily,” Barry

Harry Bradbeer, “Episode 1,” Fleabag

Mark Cendrowski, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” The Big Bang Theory

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “All Alone,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, “Glory,” Fosse/Verdon

Thomas Kail, “Who’s Got the Pain,” Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Directing for a Variety Series

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?

