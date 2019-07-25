Prince Harry's Visit to a Children's Hospital Had a Sweet Connection to Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex put his new dad skills to use during a visit to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Thursday. But he also had a sweet moment to honor the memory of his own mother, Princess Diana.

The prince signed the same visitors’ book that his mother signed during a visit to Sheffield in the fall of 1989, after viewing photographs of his mother’s visit that were placed in a photo album. During Princess Diana‘s visit thirty years ago, she spoke with children, their families and staff members, just as Prince Harry did during his as he celebrated the opening of a new wing. The hospital appearance was part of a string of official engagements in the city of Sheffield, People reports.

The signature of Princess Diana when she visited the hospital 30 years ago, during Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. Chris Jackson—Getty Images

As he met children in the hospital, including one 2-year-old named Noah Nicholson who seemed to be enamored with the Prince’s red beard, the new dad was all smiles.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with one year old Noah Nicholson, during a visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. Chris Jackson—Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with 11 year old Heath Keighley during a visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. Chris Jackson—Getty Images

