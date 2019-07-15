At Least Fashion Dad Can Embrace Newfound Viral Fame After Getting Stood Up

A father was faced with a relatable challenge: what should he wear on a first date?

Naturally, Jeff Saville, the Texas dad turned to one of his four daughters for advice, sending Carli a series of options in his quest to make the best sartorial first impression.

Carli felt compelled to share his looks with the internet, posting about the exchange on Twitter — and promptly launching her dad to viral fame. “Life with a single dad, asking or advice on date outfits,” she wrote, accompanied by their texts and the photos of two shirt choices.

But although Carli helped him out with the first hurdle of the dating challenge, even the best-laid plans go astray — and Saville ended up getting stood up on his ill-fated date.

“He got home that night and he was really sad,” his daughter told the Houston Chronicle. His date may have missed out, but the internet was supportive and sweetly smitten, having turned Carli’s tweet viral in the course of the evening. “I didn’t want to make him sad and mad on the same night, so I told him the next morning,” she said of his newfound online fame. Luckily, he ended up appreciating the response: “Once he saw how many people were relating to it he started getting really excited about it,” she added. He’s now got his own Twitter account.

Looks like he’ll never be lacking in friendly online fashion advisors, at least.

