Mueller Is Set to Testify Before the House Tomorrow. Here's Everything to Know

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that he helmed for nearly two years. In his highly anticipated though reluctant appearance, Mueller will face questions about his office’s examination of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia and the obstruction-of-justice inquiry that investigated President Donald Trump’s efforts to curtail the special counsel’s investigation itself.

This will be the first time Mueller has publicly answered questions about the investigation. Mueller previously gave a statement to the press in May when he closed the special counsel’s office, but he did not take questions. Mueller said during the same press conference that if he was called to testify, he would not offer any information beyond the confines of the report. “The report is my testimony,” Mueller said.

The discrepancy between the topics Republicans and Democrats plan on broaching is indicative of the partisan tenor that will likely dominate the hearings. House Democrats have been preparing to ask questions about Trump’s moves to interfere with the Mueller investigation through former White House Counsel Don McGahn and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Congressional Democrats are also preparing to ask Mueller about the President’s alleged attempts at tampering with witnesses, including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been preparing questions about Peter Strzok, the former FBI employee who texted anti-Trump text messages, and Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer whose opposition research dossier was a mixed bag. The Mueller report validated some of its claims, debunked one about Michael Cohen, and did not prove others. Republicans have criticized the DOJ’s citation of the Steele dossier in justifying a surveillance warrant in 2016 for Carter Page, who had already left his position as a campaign adviser. Steele was reportedly interviewed in June as a part of the DOJ inspector general’s inquiry into the origins of the investigation into the Trump campaign.

The President continues to characterize the special counsel’s investigation as a “witch hunt” while maintaining that Mueller found “no collusion, no obstruction.” (The report says, “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”) Trump said Monday he may or may not watch Mueller’s live testimony. “I’m not going to be watching. Probably. Maybe I’ll see a little bit of it. I’m not going to be watching Mueller,” Trump said.

Here’s what to know about Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

What time and where is Mueller testifying?

Mueller’s testimony will begin on Wednesday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m., a week after he was originally set to testify. He is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committees in the Rayburn House Office Building.

Who will be questioning Mueller?

The House Intelligence Committee will focus its questions on Volume I of Mueller’s report, which details the investigation into contacts between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign, and associated evidence. The House Judiciary Committee will focus on Volume II, which describes the investigation into obstruction of justice, and associated materials. Judiciary Committee chair New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and its other members will focus their questions on the special counsel’s look into obstruction.

Chairman Jerry Nadler (C) speaks as US Attorney General Bill Barr fails to attend a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 2, 2019. JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images

Only three House lawmakers are members of both committees: Democratic Reps. Val Demings of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California, and GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas.

How can I watch Mueller’s testimony live?

Major network and cable news outlets will broadcast the hearings live, with many offering special reports before the testimony starts. If you want to watch online, the House Judiciary Committee will likely stream their hearing on YouTube and Facebook Live, and the Intelligence Committee will probably do the same. You can also watch Mueller’s testimony in the video player above and on TIME’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

What is Mueller expected to say?

Mueller is unlikely to make any new revelations. He said during a May 29 press conference in which he closed the investigation that any testimony he gave would not go beyond his report. “I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress,” Mueller said.

Democrats are not expecting any new revelations, but are hopeful the attention of the hearing will increase public knowledge of the report. “I don’t think he’s going to change the world when he comes in,” said Rep. Karen Bass, who is a member of the Judiciary committee. “But I do think its going to be very important because the Trump administration was so deliberate in dissuading people from the report…hopefully there will be renewed interest in the report after Mueller testified.”

At Mueller’s request, the Justice Department sent him guidance on parameters for his testimony. The letter from associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer stated that “there should be no testimony concerning the redacted portions of the public version of your report,” noting that that DOJ department policy “precludes any comment on the facts developed and legal conclusions by the Special Counsel’s Office with respect to uncharged individuals, other than information contained within the portions of your report that already have been made public.”

The Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have expressed their intent to focus their questions on a few key incidents relating to the obstruction-of-justice investigation, specifically the following actions by Trump while in office:

Directing then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller.

Later directing McGahn to deny that he was told to do so.

Directing Corey Lewandowski to deliver a message to Jeff Sessions that the scope of the special counsel’s investigation should be limited to only future campaigns.

Subsequently directing Lewandowski to tell Sessions he would be fired if the attorney general did not meet with Lewandowski.

Allegedly tampering with witnesses including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the aisle, Republicans — who have at different times sought to portray the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt” and a “gold standard” — are preparing their own list of questions. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, told Fox News that he will ask Mueller about how he chose his team of investigators. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a member of the Judiciary Committee, has previously raised questions about Peter Strzok. Chris Stewart of Utah, who is on the Intelligence Committee, expressed interest in asking about the Steele dossier.

What does the Mueller report say about impeachment?

The Mueller report does not make recommendations about whether President Trump should be impeached. Mueller does, however, note in his report that it is up to Congress to police a President. “Congress may apply the obstruction laws to the President’s corrupt exercise of the powers of office,” Mueller wrote. That conclusion, he said, “accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law.”

Many Democrats in Congress took those words to mean that Congress should, at the very least, pursue an impeachment inquiry to seek the documents the Administration has been withholding. Since Mueller’s report was released, the number of Democrats supporting an impeachment inquiry has risen to nearly 90, according to the New York Times. That has put these members at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has sought to avoid a “divisive” inquiry that could potentially jeopardize Democratic seats in swing districts. The public spectacle of the Mueller hearings may make it even more difficult for Pelosi to keep the caucus united on this issue.

What did the Mueller investigation find regarding the Russia and the Trump campaign?

The investigation found numerous links between the campaigns and established that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in “sweeping and systematic fashion.” However, in Mueller’s own words, the report concluded “that there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy” between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The Special Counsel’s investigation led to charges for 34 people, including 26 Russian nationals, as well as three Russian entities. So far, seven people have pleaded guilty, and five have served or are currently serving prison time. (These numbers could potentially increase depending on the final outcomes for Roger Stone, Mike Flynn, and Rick Gates. It is unlikely that the Russian nationals will appear in court.)

In January, Roger Stone was arrested at his Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. home, and indicted on seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

In September 2018, Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States in the form of conspiracy to commit money laundering, tax fraud, failing to file foreign bank Account reports and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, lying and misrepresenting to the Department of Justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice (witness tampering). In that plea agreement, Manafort also admitted guilt of the remaining 24 counts against him in the Eastern District of Virginia, where a federal jury had found him guilty on eight counts in August 2018 — five counts of subscribing to a false individual income tax return; one count of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, and two counts of bank fraud. In March, Manafort was sentenced to 73 months in prison in D.C., of which 30 months will run concurrently with his 47-month sentence in the Eastern District of Virginia.

In February 2018, Rick Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and to making false statements to the special counsel’s office and FBI agents. He has not been sentenced yet.

Mike Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to making false statements to FBI agents. His sentence will depend upon his involvement as a witness in other cases.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to making false statements to FBI agents. In September 2018, he was sentenced to serve 14 days in prison, pay a $9,500 fine, and complete 200 hours of community service.

In June 2018, Konstantin Kilimnik was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

In July 2018, 12 Russian nationals — GRU officers, according to the indictment — were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy to commit computer crimes, eight counts of aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to launder money. Two defendants were charged with a separate conspiracy to commit computer crimes.

Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch attorney, served 30 days in prison for lying about his interactions with Rick Gates and an individual connected to Russian intelligence during the 2016 campaign.

In February 2018, a federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities, including the Internet Research Agency, on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Richard Pinedo, a 28-year-old California man, pleaded guilty to identity fraud in February 2018 for selling fake online identities, which the Russians used to get around PayPal identity verification. He was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by six months of home confinement.

An illustration shows printed pages of the redacted Mueller Report at an office on April 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C. EVA HAMBACH—AFP/Getty Images

What did the Mueller report say about Trump and obstruction of justice?

During his May 29 press conference, Mueller said: “If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime.” Mueller referred to Volume II of the report for his explanation, which outlined Justice Department policy that a President cannot be charged with a crime while he is in office. The basis for that legal argument, according to the report, is that charging a sitting President with a crime would undermine the President’s ability to oversee the criminal justice system.

Mueller also said, “We concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the President committed a crime. That is the office’s final position, and we will not comment on any other conclusions or hypotheticals about the president.”

Although the special counsel did not charge the President with obstruction of justice, the office did bring charges against Trump associates for obstruction-related offenses. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, for instance, pleaded guilty in November to lying to Congress. In December, he was sentenced to two months in prison and fined $50,000.

