What do Orange Is the New Black, Queer Eye, Stranger Things and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee all have in common? Aside from being some fan favorite Netflix originals, they’re all airing new seasons on the platform in July.

Orange Is the New Black, the acclaimed series loosely based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, returns July 26 with its seventh season. Queer Eye is back in all its glory with a fourth season on July 19, so prepare for the memes — Jonathan Van Ness is sure to be ready for the camera. Jerry Seinfeld’s coffee talkshow, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns the same day.

But the third installment of Stranger Things arrives soonest, bringing fans back to Hawkins on July 4. Fans of the show’s beloved cop Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, can also stream an original movie, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, starring Harbour, on July 16.

If you’re not in the mood for a series, check out Mary Poppins Returns on Netflix this month. Emily Blunt’s take on the classic musical movie, which debuted in theaters last December, will be available on July 9. Golden Globe winner The Hangover, the 2009 Las Vegas comedy starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, will be available on July 1.

Netflix is also premiering The Red Sea Diving Resort, a biographical drama film about a 1981 Israeli military mission in Sudan, starring Chris Evans, on July 31.

Here is everything new on Netflix in July 2019 and everything leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in June 2019

Available July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Available July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Available July 3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

Available July 4

Stranger Things 3

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3

Available July 10

Family Reunion

Parchís: El documental

Available July 11

Cities of Last Things

Available July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Point Blank

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

Available July 16

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

Available July 18

Secret Obsession

Available July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

La casa de papel: Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Queer Eye: Season 4

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

Available July 24

The Great Hack

Available July 25

Another Life

Workin’ Moms: Season 2

Available July 26

Boi

Girls With Balls

My First First Love: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

The Son

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

Available July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part 1

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019

Available July 1

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Available July 2

Good Witch: Season 4

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Available July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

Available July 6

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

Available July 10

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Available July 12

Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1

Smart People

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s Princess and the Frog

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 26

The Exception

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 31

Wentworth: Season 7

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2019

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.