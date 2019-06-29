What do Orange Is the New Black, Queer Eye, Stranger Things and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee all have in common? Aside from being some fan favorite Netflix originals, they’re all airing new seasons on the platform in July.
Orange Is the New Black, the acclaimed series loosely based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, returns July 26 with its seventh season. Queer Eye is back in all its glory with a fourth season on July 19, so prepare for the memes — Jonathan Van Ness is sure to be ready for the camera. Jerry Seinfeld’s coffee talkshow, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns the same day.
But the third installment of Stranger Things arrives soonest, bringing fans back to Hawkins on July 4. Fans of the show’s beloved cop Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, can also stream an original movie, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, starring Harbour, on July 16.
If you’re not in the mood for a series, check out Mary Poppins Returns on Netflix this month. Emily Blunt’s take on the classic musical movie, which debuted in theaters last December, will be available on July 9. Golden Globe winner The Hangover, the 2009 Las Vegas comedy starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, will be available on July 1.
Netflix is also premiering The Red Sea Diving Resort, a biographical drama film about a 1981 Israeli military mission in Sudan, starring Chris Evans, on July 31.
Here is everything new on Netflix in July 2019 and everything leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in June 2019
Available July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Available July 3
The Last Czars
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
Available July 4
Stranger Things 3
Available July 6
Free Rein: Season 3
Available July 10
Family Reunion
Parchís: El documental
Available July 11
Cities of Last Things
Available July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Point Blank
Taco Chronicles
True Tunes: Songs
Available July 16
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
Available July 18
Secret Obsession
Available July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
La casa de papel: Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
Queer Eye: Season 4
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
Available July 24
The Great Hack
Available July 25
Another Life
Workin’ Moms: Season 2
Available July 26
Boi
Girls With Balls
My First First Love: Season 2
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
The Son
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
Available July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part 1
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019
Available July 1
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
Available July 2
Good Witch: Season 4
Available July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Available July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
Available July 6
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
Available July 10
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Available July 12
Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1
Smart People
Available July 13
Sorry Angel
Available July 16
The Break-Up
Disney’s Princess and the Frog
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Available July 22
Inglourious Basterds
Available July 26
The Exception
Available July 29
The Croods
Available July 31
Wentworth: Season 7
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2019
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving July 2
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving July 9
Lion
Leaving July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving July 14
The Immigrant
Leaving July 16
American Gangster
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer